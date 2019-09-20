Bluespruce Investments LP Upped Stake in Agilent Technologies (A) by $86.04 Million as Stock Declined; Berkley W R (WRB) Share Price Rose While Asset Management Group Has Boosted Position by $814,580

Bluespruce Investments Lp increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 73.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp bought 1.16M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 2.74M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $204.61 million, up from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $78.15. About 2.62M shares traded or 1.26% up from the average. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 22/05/2018 – Financial Terms of Agilent-YI Scientific Deal Aren’t Disclosed; 30/05/2018 – Agilent: Financial Terms of Deal Aren’t Being Disclosed; 07/03/2018 – Agilent: AATI Provides Capillary Electrophoresis-Based Technology for Analysis of Molecules; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – REAFFIRMING FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 18/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies Announces Webcasts for the Investment Community; 22/05/2018 – Agilent Signs Agreement to Acquire Assets From Young In Scientific; 04/05/2018 – FTC: 20181048: Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Lasergen, Inc; 03/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY LASERGEN,; 30/03/2018 – FTC: Agilent Technologies, Inc., In the Matter of; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – LAWSUIT ALLEGES INFRINGEMENT OF TRADE SECRETS, COPYRIGHT OF COMPUTER SOFTWARE

Asset Management Group Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corporation (WRB) by 36.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc bought 12,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 46,430 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.06M, up from 33,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $71.84. About 619,014 shares traded or 1.61% up from the average. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 59 investors sold A shares while 179 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 254.70 million shares or 2.41% less from 260.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Azimuth Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.56% or 113,465 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia holds 0.02% or 25,941 shares in its portfolio. Stonebridge Advsr Llc accumulated 155 shares. Dnb Asset As stated it has 0% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Meeder Asset Mgmt has 0.23% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 44,248 shares. Nordea Investment Ab owns 248,693 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer stated it has 0.02% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). The United Kingdom-based Martin Currie Ltd has invested 0.5% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Private Advisor Group Ltd Llc has 6,190 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pro, Texas-based fund reported 7 shares. Van Eck Associates has 1,318 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc invested in 1.23M shares or 0.08% of the stock. Orbimed Ltd invested in 893,200 shares. 125,687 are owned by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Proshare Advsr Ltd Co, a Maryland-based fund reported 77,626 shares.