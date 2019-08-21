Bluespruce Investments LP Trimmed Its Agilent Technologies (A) Holding by $28.52 Million as Share Value Declined; As General Electric Co (GE) Stock Rose, Shareholder Kopernik Global Investors Trimmed by $35.07 Million Its Holding

Bluespruce Investments Lp decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp sold 356,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 1.58 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.80M, down from 1.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $71.12. About 2.02M shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 30/05/2018 – Agilent: Deal Enables Complete Workflow Solutions Across Agilent’s Instrument Platforms; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT FILES 2ND CIVIL ACTION TO PROTECT INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY; 09/04/2018 – Agilent Highlights Lab Efficiency Through Innovative Solutions at Analytica 2018; 22/05/2018 – Agilent Signs Agreement to Acquire Assets from Young In Scientific Co. Ltd; 02/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 14/05/2018 – Agilent Sees 3Q Rev $1.19B-$1.21B; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q Rev $1.21B; 04/05/2018 – Agilent Expands Logistics Center in Texas; 30/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies to Acquire Assets of Ultra Scientific; 06/03/2018 Agilent Wins Security Innovation Award

Kopernik Global Investors Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 65.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc sold 3.90 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 2.09M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.88M, down from 5.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $8.38. About 100.89M shares traded or 63.02% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – TURKISH AIRLINES SELECTS 30 ENGINES FROM GE AVIATION; 14/03/2018 – GE APPOINTS DUNCAN BERRY AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LM WIND POWER; 17/04/2018 – Zinc and GE Digital Announce Integrated Solution for Contextual, Real-Time Communication in the Field; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – QTRLY BHGE ORDERS WERE $5.2 BILLION, UP 102% REPORTED AND DOWN 3% ORGANIC; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO DECLINES TO SAY DIVIDEND IS SAFE IN 2019; SAYS IT DEPENDS ON CASH FLOW, OPERATING PROFIT AND PORTFOLIO MOVES; 24/04/2018 – SULZER AG SUN.S – SULZER INDIA HAS BEEN CONTRACTED TO SUPPLY 21 BARREL-TYPE BOILER FEED PUMP SETS FOR GE POWER INDIA LIMITED; 15/05/2018 – GE POWER INDIA-EXEMPTED SHOP FLOOR EMPLOYEES AT SHAHABAD FACTORY FROM WORK DUE TO STEADY DECLINE OF ORDERS; CO WILL PAY FULL WAGES DURING THIS PERIOD; 07/03/2018 – Ailing Dow giant General Electric is at risk “both directly in terms of competitive cost pressures and indirectly in terms of the risk of reduced global economic activity,” Deutsche’s analyst John Inch says; 21/05/2018 – ? GE agrees to $11bn […]; 22/05/2018 – INDIA’S GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 515.5 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 390.4 MLN RUPEES YR AGO

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Inc stated it has 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 34,702 were accumulated by First Commercial Bank Of Omaha. Harris Assocs Limited Partnership owns 86.69M shares. 25,057 are owned by Hm Cap Mngmt Lc. Smithbridge Asset Mgmt De holds 0.2% or 34,175 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Insurance Commerce Of America holds 0.03% or 25,104 shares in its portfolio. Cullinan Assoc reported 0.14% stake. Sfmg Limited Liability Company reported 49,591 shares. 43,036 are held by Sabal Tru Com. Moreover, Bank Of The West has 0.12% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 106,562 shares. Rothschild Invest Corp Il reported 0.15% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 318,071 shares. Electron Partners Lc stated it has 2.67% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Arrowmark Colorado Holding Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 10,000 shares. Fairview Cap Inv Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.01% or 15,611 shares.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Barrons.com which released: “GE Earnings Report Could Benefit From 737 MAX Grounding – Barron’s” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analysts Speak Up On GE’s Solid Quarter – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Where Will GE Be in 5 Years? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Top analyst Tusa says GE is ‘set up to beat’ earnings, but don’t buy the stock yet – CNBC” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Thoughts On General Electric – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.96 million activity. On Monday, August 19 Timko Thomas S bought $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 10,000 shares. On Tuesday, August 13 Cox L Kevin bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 105,600 shares. The insider CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00 million. 10,000 shares valued at $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. Strazik Scott bought $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, August 15.

More notable recent Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Be Disappointed With Their 10% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Early Warning Release NYSE:BAM – GlobeNewswire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Buying Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Nv stated it has 169,150 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Ltd Llc invested in 1.11 million shares. Moreover, Hightower Advisors Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 9,571 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Fil Ltd reported 116,740 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 6,416 shares. Weatherly Asset Ltd Partnership owns 0.24% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 14,749 shares. The -based Bonness Incorporated has invested 0.93% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Fruth Investment has invested 1.49% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur holds 5.49 million shares. Ameriprise Fincl, a Minnesota-based fund reported 3.55 million shares. Harvey Invest Com Limited Liability Corp has 1.5% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 108,695 shares. Churchill Mgmt Corp has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Cranbrook Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation has 38 shares. Prudential Financial reported 0.06% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).