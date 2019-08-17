Bluespruce Investments LP Stake in Home Depot (HD) Has Boosted by $32.75 Million as Stock Price Rose; Mariner Wealth Advisors Holding in Intuit (INTU) Decreased by $586,467 as Stock Price Rose

Bluespruce Investments Lp increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 31.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp bought 171,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 711,774 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.58M, up from 540,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $203.65. About 3.79M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 25/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: One of two Dallas police officers critically wounded in Home Depot triple shooting has died, police conf…; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: HIGHER TRANSPORTATION COSTS WILL BE A `CHALLENGE’; 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Home Depot, Cuts Dollarama; 08/03/2018 – Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: DALLAS (AP) — Suspect in fatal shooting of Dallas police officer at Home Depot has been charged with; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 16/05/2018 – Can Home Depot Lumber On? — Barrons.com

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 19.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc sold 2,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 9,046 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, down from 11,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $270.96. About 895,010 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 26/04/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $187 FROM $177; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Rev $2.93B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Reports 6% Increase in TurboTax Online Units: Raises Full-Year Consumer Group Guidance Range; 21/05/2018 – Intuit Inc expected to post earnings of $4.68 a share – Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees Revenue Growth, Higher Profit — Earnings Review; 31/05/2018 – QuickBooks Delivers Enhanced Payroll Services for Small Businesses; 27/03/2018 – INTUIT SR UNSECURED RTG RAISED TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Rev $940-$960

Bluespruce Investments Lp, which manages about $352.80M and $2.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 905,747 shares to 3.32M shares, valued at $132.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 18,222 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,020 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Fincl Gru Inc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). White Pine Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,178 shares. Moreover, Macquarie Grp Ltd has 0.07% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Exane Derivatives reported 1,435 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bowen Hanes & has invested 2.06% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Fosun Intll invested 0.04% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Buckingham Asset Limited Liability Corp stated it has 11,900 shares. Asset Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv accumulated 19,881 shares or 2.67% of the stock. 123,080 were accumulated by Moody Savings Bank Division. Marathon Trading Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.14% or 6,400 shares. Milestone Grp Inc Inc stated it has 2,349 shares. First Merchants owns 23,674 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0.16% or 188,759 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Motco has 0.04% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,987 shares. Rdl invested in 2.09% or 15,880 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Accuvest Advsr has 0.59% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 320,149 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Mai Capital has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 349,090 shares. Douglass Winthrop Ltd Co invested 0.03% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). 22,110 are held by Piedmont Inv Advsrs. Tctc Hldg Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. 2,892 were accumulated by Cannell Peter B Co Inc. Headinvest Limited Liability Corp, a Maine-based fund reported 27,099 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 4.09M shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Wespac Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 0.5% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Moreover, Schroder Management Grp has 0.2% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Tocqueville Asset Management LP reported 0.18% stake. Hanson Doremus Invest owns 94 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 904,530 shares.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 EPS, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

