Bluespruce Investments LP Stake in Adobe (ADBE) Has Boosted as Stock Value Rose; As F M C (FMC) Share Price Rose, Petrus Trust Company Lta Has Raised Position by $1.90 Million

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 16.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The institutional investor held 177,500 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.64 million, up from 152,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $86.33. About 580,912 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 23/05/2018 – FMC GlobalSat Expands Subdistribution Network; adds KVR Energy to its Growing Global List; 14/05/2018 – Appointment Of Former FMC Mill Manager Jim Harkins As Technical Advisor; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SEES $550-$700 MLN CAPEX FOR ARGENTINA LITHIUM EXPANSION UP TO 2025, LITHIUM HYDROXIDE EXPANSION CAPEX SEEN AT $100-$200 MLN IN NEXT 3-4 YEARS – CFO; 08/05/2018 – FMC Announces Appointment of Rasmus Gerdeman to Lead Lithium Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation Names Tom Schneberger Oper Chief for New Lithium Materials Company; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation Sees FY Adj EPS $5.90-Adj EPS $6.20; 21/05/2018 – FMC CORP – MARK DOUGLAS, PRESIDENT OF FMC AGRICULTURAL SOLUTIONS, HAS BEEN APPOINTED PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 12/03/2018 – VFS Global Acquires Middle Eastern FMC Partner Al Etimad; 28/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: FMC Corporation – 09/30/2018; 29/03/2018 – FMC CORP – EXPECTS FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS TO EXCEED HIGH END OF ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.20 TO $5.60 PER DILUTED SHARE

Bluespruce Investments Lp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 73.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp bought 311,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 732,980 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.33 million, up from 421,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $284.51. About 1.94 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – OneTrust Announces Adobe Cloud Platform Launch Extension; 02/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Adobe Intros “Master Properties” For After Effects Ahead of NAB; 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – ADDITION OF RICKS EXPANDS ADOBE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 11 MEMBERS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: FOCUS IS TO PARTNER WITH LARGE ENTERPRISE COMPANIES NOW; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; RATING OUTPERFORM; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ADOBE SYSTEMS on May 8 for “Online source separation” (California, Illinois Inventors); 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Addition of Ricks Expands Board to 11 Members From 10; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.

