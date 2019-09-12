Bluespruce Investments LP Raised Visa (V) Holding; Shorts at Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (SNNA) Raised By 47.55%

Bluespruce Investments Lp increased Visa Inc (V) stake by 5.73% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bluespruce Investments Lp acquired 77,187 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Bluespruce Investments Lp holds 1.42M shares with $247.26 million value, up from 1.35 million last quarter. Visa Inc now has $398.84B valuation. The stock increased 1.74% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $178.02. About 6.88M shares traded or 1.79% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNNA) had an increase of 47.55% in short interest. SNNA’s SI was 1.10M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 47.55% from 742,800 shares previously. With 189,100 avg volume, 6 days are for Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNNA)’s short sellers to cover SNNA’s short positions. The SI to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 5.47%. The stock increased 3.93% or $0.0263 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6955. About 39,519 shares traded. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) has declined 94.73% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 94.73% the S&P500. Some Historical SNNA News: 16/05/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals to Present SNA-125 Pre-Clinical Psoriasis Data as Late-Breaker at the International Investigative De; 15/03/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 56c; 10/05/2018 – Sienna Senior Living 1Q Net C$1.03M; 10/05/2018 – SIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC SIA.TO – QTRLY OFFO PER SHARE $0.307; 11/05/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Sienna Senior Living Drops 1.7% to Lowest Level in Nine Months; 12/03/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Trial to Enroll Approximately 30 Patients With Atopic Dermatitis; 16/05/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals to Present SNA-125 Pre-Clinical Psoriasis Data as Late-Breaker at the International lnvestigative Dermatology Congress; 11/05/2018 – Sienna Senior Living Up 1.9%, Biggest Move of 2018; 28/03/2018 – Sienna Senior Living Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Ten High-Quality Retirement Residences In Ontario

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The company has market cap of $21.50 million. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Choate Advisors invested in 0.02% or 2,242 shares. 1.88M were accumulated by Axa. Savant Ltd accumulated 0.28% or 11,303 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp accumulated 0.64% or 16.77M shares. Kazazian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 1,433 shares or 0.3% of the stock. First Heartland Consultants Incorporated has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com invested 5.87% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Sabal Co has 1,399 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. White Pine Cap Limited Com, Minnesota-based fund reported 20,061 shares. 1.87M were accumulated by Epoch Inv Ptnrs Inc. Leonard Green And Prns LP reported 1.08% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Company holds 3,525 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. 688,782 are held by Westpac Banking. Selkirk Mgmt Ltd invested 3.74% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability has 11.91 million shares for 1.79% of their portfolio.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity. MORRISON DENISE M had bought 1,000 shares worth $171,130 on Tuesday, August 6.