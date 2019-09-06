Bluespruce Investments LP Raised Its Home Depot (HD) Stake; Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) Holder Arga Investment Management LP Lifted Its Position by $1.69 Million

Bluespruce Investments Lp increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 31.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp bought 171,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 711,774 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.58M, up from 540,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $230.97. About 1.80 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 21/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas congressman tells TV station KXAN that Austin suspect bought bomb-making equipment at a; 08/03/2018 – HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION COMMITS $50M TO SKILLED TRADES TRAINING; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: Tents Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 25/04/2018 – WKBT News 8: BREAKING: A Dallas police officer died today after a Home Depot shooting yesterday; 21/04/2018 – DJ Home Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HD); 09/04/2018 – Home Depot CEO Says Customers Are Willing to Spend in Home Improvement Space (Video); 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES; 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival

Arga Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp bought 19,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 338,409 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.91 million, up from 319,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $105.4. About 755,982 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMI 1Q EPS 17C, EST. $1.67; 12/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL SAYS NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS OF BROADCOM-QUALCOMM DEAL RELATE TO THE RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH BROADCOM’S RELATIONSHIP WITH THIRD PARTY FOREIGN ENTITIES; 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS NXP; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Tender Offer for NXP to March 16; 21/03/2018 – China Said Pushing Qualcomm for More NXP Fixes in Latest Hurdle; 27/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal; 28/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO CLEAR QUALCOMM-NXP ONCE CONFIDENT OF ZTE DEAL; 14/05/2018 – In concession, Trump will help China’s ZTE ‘get back into business’; 15/05/2018 – Fir Tree Adds FirstEnergy, Exits Expedia, Cuts NXP Semi: 13F; 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 20, 2018

Bluespruce Investments Lp, which manages about $352.80 million and $2.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 18,222 shares to 79,020 shares, valued at $137.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 356,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.58 million shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc.

