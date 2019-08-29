Bluespruce Investments LP Position in Constellation Brands (STZ) Increased by $40.44 Million; Glendon Capital Management LP Holds Stake in Pg&E (PCG)

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 25.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 142,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The institutional investor held 699,282 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.45 million, up from 557,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $10.82. About 4.33M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 16/04/2018 – PG&E Increases Property Tax and Franchise Fees Payments to Cities, Counties This Year; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/26/2018 03:01 PM; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/13/2018 02:52 PM; 19/04/2018 – Trio of Baby Falcons Banded at PG&E’s Headquarters; 13/04/2018 – National Safe Digging Month Focuses Awareness on Importance of Calling 811; 19/04/2018 – Trio of Baby Falcons Banded at PG&E’s Headquarters; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES PG&E TO A3 & PG&E CORP TO Baa1, OUTLOOKS ARE; 13/04/2018 – PG&E RAISES DIABLO CANYON 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 50%: NRC; 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO – TERM LOAN MATURES ON APRIL 16, 2020, UNLESS EXTENDED; 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In Lobo Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That There Wasn’t Adequate Clearance Between PG&E Power Lines and Trees

Bluespruce Investments Lp increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 25.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp bought 231,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $197.30M, up from 894,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $201.83. About 789,889 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX OF $1.15 BLN TO $1.25 BLN, INCLUDING ABOUT $900 MLN TARGETED FOR MEXICO BEER OPS EXPANSION ACTIVITIES; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: TESTING SVEDKA SPIKED SELTZERS IN SUMMER 2018; 19/04/2018 – Constellation Advisers Names Jason Cholewa Vice President of Business Development; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies: Plans to Complete the Intended Sale Process Under Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code Within Roughly 90 Days; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Tax Rate About 19%; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.70; 29/03/2018 – STZ: PLEASED WITH BENEFITS OF TAX OVERHAUL, EXPECT 19% TAX RATE; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Class A Dividend to 74c, Class B Div to 67c; 11/04/2018 – Constellation Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Donâ€™t Mess With Canopy Growth Stock Until CGC Reports Earnings – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Canopy Growth Stock Is Finally Ready to Make a Comeback – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Constellation Brands discloses Canopy loss for FQ2 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Why CGC Stock Needs a Huge Earnings Report – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Bluespruce Investments Lp, which manages about $352.80M and $2.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 356,484 shares to 1.58 million shares, valued at $126.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 18,222 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,020 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life Financial Inc holds 283 shares. Franklin Res Inc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 1.51 million shares. Wunderlich Managemnt reported 0.87% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Focused Wealth Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). M&T State Bank reported 0.03% stake. Landscape Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 0.08% or 4,798 shares. Haverford invested 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability reported 6,021 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd holds 0.11% or 3,127 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Limited Liability invested in 32,256 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 23,460 were accumulated by Sandy Spring Retail Bank. Northeast Fincl Consultants holds 6,333 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. 1832 Asset LP holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 117,303 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt has 61,432 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 28,725 shares.

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Morgan Stanley Sees Tactical Trade in PG&E Corporation (PCG) – StreetInsider.com” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PG&E Shareholders Are Worried That They Now Might Be Wiped Out – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “PG&E Board of Directors’ Statement Regarding Shareholder Financing Proposal – Business Wire” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stanley Druckenmiller’s Top 5 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Another California county eyes parts of PG&E – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 1.04 million shares. Captrust owns 1,626 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 956,798 shares. Eminence Capital Lp invested in 5.74 million shares or 1.52% of the stock. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 265 shares. Rare Infra Ltd stated it has 3.57% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 185,256 shares or 0% of the stock. Johnson Grp holds 0% or 300 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 683 Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 2.59M shares or 4.18% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0.03% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 1.33 million shares. Moreover, Van Eck Associate has 0.01% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 65,590 shares. Salem Counselors invested in 500 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 147,845 shares.