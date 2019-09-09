Bluespruce Investments LP Position in Agilent Technologies (A) Has Decreased as Stock Value Declined; Personal Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by $570,384 as Market Valuation Declined

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 35.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp sold 7,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 14,221 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, down from 22,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $63.92. About 1.16M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 12/03/2018 Cognizant To Acquire Bolder Healthcare Solutions To Expand Revenue Cycle Management Services For Providers; 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.09; 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog

Bluespruce Investments Lp decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp sold 356,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 1.58 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.80 million, down from 1.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $74. About 2.10 million shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 14/05/2018 – Agilent Sees 3Q Rev $1.19B-$1.21B; 02/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES ACQUIRES GENOHM; 22/05/2018 – Agilent Signs Agreement to Acquire Assets From Young In Scientific; 24/04/2018 – Agilent Announces Executive Appointments; 21/05/2018 – Agilent at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 21/03/2018 – Agilent Declares Dividend of 14.9c; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – AGREEMENT HAS INITIAL TERM OF 5 YEARS, WHICH IS SUBJECT TO AUTOMATIC RENEWAL TERMS OF 2 YEARS; 30/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies to Acquire Assets of Ultra Scientific; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q EPS 63c; 03/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY LASERGEN, FOR $105M

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $8.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 5,330 shares to 19,886 shares, valued at $1.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northwestern Corp by 5,027 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $552.33M for 15.22 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg holds 1.19 million shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. First Long Island Invsts Limited Liability Company reported 154,946 shares stake. U S Glob Invsts invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0.13% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 194,649 shares. Cibc Asset Inc reported 83,769 shares. Scharf Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5.07% or 1.81M shares in its portfolio. Webster Fincl Bank N A invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Arrowstreet Capital Lp stated it has 1.23M shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Seabridge Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.18% or 7,608 shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank stated it has 389,171 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 22,860 shares. Ancora Ltd holds 0.1% or 32,479 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 838,722 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 0.13% or 834,716 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Analysts await Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 6.17% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.81 per share. A’s profit will be $254.78 million for 21.51 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Agilent Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.16% EPS growth.