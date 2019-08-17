Bluespruce Investments LP Lowered Its Msci (MSCI) Stake by $29.80 Million as Stock Rose; As Waste Management (WM) Market Valuation Rose, Bartlett & Co Has Increased Its Position

Bluespruce Investments Lp decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 18.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp sold 150,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 646,203 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.49 million, down from 796,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $226.23. About 507,510 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 17/04/2018 – SPDR MSCI ACWI UCITS ETF Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 05/04/2018 – UBS ETFs PLC – MSCI ACWI SF UCITS ETF Goes Above 200-D-MA; 17/04/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Closes Above 50-D-MA: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – MSCI REPORTS SALE OF FEA®; 05/04/2018 – AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMU UCITS ETF DR Closes Above 50-D-MA; 10/04/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI EMU hedged to USD UCITS ETF Above 200-D-MA; 19/03/2018 – UBS Irl ETF plc – MSCI USA UCITS ETF Closes Below 50D-MA; 26/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Italy UCITS ETF Goes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – MSCI Inc 1Q Rev $351.3M; 03/05/2018 – MSCI Inc 1Q Net $115.1M

Bartlett & Co increased its stake in Waste Management Inc. (WM) by 11.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co bought 13,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 137,978 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.34 million, up from 124,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Waste Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $119.12. About 1.49M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WASTE MANAGEMENT’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 07/03/2018 – Caltex: Chellew is Chairman of Cleanaway Waste Management; 13/03/2018 – SAUDI NUCLEAR POLICY INCLUDES OPTIMAL UTILIZATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES FROM NUCLEAR MATERIALS, APPLYING BEST PRACTICES FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT – SPA; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C; 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video); 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31B and $2.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11,263 shares to 691,868 shares, valued at $37.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

