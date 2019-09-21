Bluespruce Investments LP Lifted Its Position in Mastercard (MA) by $2.50 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Target (TGT) Stock Value Rose, Holder General American Investors Company Has Lifted Position

General American Investors Company Inc increased its stake in Target Corporation (TGT) by 22.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 216,800 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.78M, up from 176,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Target Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $106.67. About 4.17 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Adj EPS $1.37; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – TO OFFER FREE TWO DAY DELIVER ON “HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF ITEMS” ON WEBSITE – CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – TARGET AFFIRMS YEAR GUIDANCE; 15/04/2018 – PREVIEW-South Dakota e-commerce sale tax fight reaches U.S. Supreme Court; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Gross Margin 26.2%; 08/03/2018 – DMITRI L. STOCKTON NAMED TO TARGET CORPORATION’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO SAYS SALES IN TEMPERATURE-SENSITIVE CATEGORIES DUE TO LATE SPRING HAVE ACCELERATED DRAMATICALLY IN THE SECOND QUARTER; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N – THE YEAR’S EXPECTED DECLINE IN OPERATING MARGIN RATE WILL BE DRIVEN ENTIRELY BY $175 MLN INCREASE IN DEPRECIATION & AMORTIZATION; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45

Bluespruce Investments Lp increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp bought 9,463 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 484,455 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $128.15 million, up from 474,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $271.17. About 5.10 million shares traded or 49.75% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

General American Investors Company Inc, which manages about $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 180,000 shares to 219,285 shares, valued at $6.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ensco Rowan Plc (NYSE:ESV) by 993,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 331,250 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of stock or 1,735 shares.

