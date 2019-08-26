Bluespruce Investments LP Lifted Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Holding by $40.44 Million; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Price Declined, Holder Saybrook Capital Trimmed Stake by $992,400

Saybrook Capital decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 24.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital sold 12,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 39,265 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, down from 51,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $67.88. About 2.97 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: TARGETS CUTTING GAS PRODUCTION AT GRONINGEN TO ZERO BY 2030; 13/03/2018 – Trump picks CIA Director Mike Pompeo to replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive; 23/05/2018 – EXPLAINER-Drilling down: Risky hunt for oil in Vietnam’s South China Sea blocks; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS EXPECTS ITS GUYANA INVESTMENT TO START GENERATING CASH AFTER SECOND PHASE COMES ONLINE IN 2022; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – BY 2025 EARNINGS COULD GROW 105 PCT AT 2017 OIL PRICES – SLIDES; 30/05/2018 – ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods Highlights Growth Plans and Advances in Lower-Carbon Solutions; 11/04/2018 – P’NYANG GAS FIELD RESERVES IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HIGHER THAN PREVIOUSLY THOUGHT – COCHRANE; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil CEO: Plans to More Than Double Earnings Potential by 2025 While Addressing the Risks of Climate Change; 29/03/2018 – New York Attorney General: Judge Dismisses Exxon Suit Related to Climate Change Probes; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CEO DARREN WOODS SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DALLAS

Bluespruce Investments Lp increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 25.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp bought 231,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $197.30M, up from 894,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $199.04. About 241,986 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 09/04/2018 – Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 27/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Inc expected to post earnings of $1.75 a share – summary; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ANNOUNCED $100 MLN FINANCING; NEW INVESTORS INCLUDE CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT AMONG OTHERS; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Counting on Lighter Corona to Maintain Beer Boom; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR,EST. 64C; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect ICEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation; 06/03/2018 Wasabi and Cloud Constellation Corporation to Deliver a New Generation of Space-Based Cloud Data Storage and Security Services; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Saybrook Capital, which manages about $230.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 8,390 shares to 122,642 shares, valued at $7.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miller Inv Management Ltd Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,814 shares. Hightower Ser Lta has 3.75 million shares. Optimum Invest Advisors invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Smithfield Tru Company owns 0.86% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 97,925 shares. Noesis Mangement Corp invested 0% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Papp L Roy And has 0.68% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 46,456 shares. Hodges Cap reported 60,499 shares. Welch Group Incorporated Limited Liability holds 3.06% or 343,580 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.55% or 5.93 million shares. Welch Forbes Limited Com holds 1.39% or 684,118 shares. Verus Fincl Ptnrs holds 0.27% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 9,524 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Co Il owns 1.54% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 537,363 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares reported 1.02% stake. 30,047 were accumulated by Intrust State Bank Na. Zevin Asset Management Llc has invested 0.24% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon Mobil: Volatile Stock Price But Steady Dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Exxon Earnings Surprise To The Upside A Day After Oil Prices Tank – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil: Get Away From This Yield – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil Stock Is Ready to Start Pumping Again – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon: Expect Additional Bearishness – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Bluespruce Investments Lp, which manages about $352.80 million and $2.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 356,484 shares to 1.58M shares, valued at $126.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc. by 487,321 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.93 million shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Incorporated accumulated 0.1% or 636,874 shares. Choate Advsr owns 4,862 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Asset Mngmt One Ltd holds 79,580 shares. Focused Wealth Management has invested 0% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Highlander Mgmt Lc has invested 0.37% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Bragg Advsr reported 2,212 shares. Glenmede Trust Na owns 1,354 shares. Jefferies Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Cobblestone Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Corp Ny holds 0.08% or 4,742 shares in its portfolio. Victory Cap Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). First Hawaiian Bancorporation invested in 0.02% or 2,257 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Company invested in 0% or 498 shares. Moreover, Northeast Consultants Incorporated has 0.12% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Psagot Investment House Limited accumulated 360 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Company has invested 0.05% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Aurora Cannabis May Have Made a Big Mistake By Not Partnering With a Beverage Company – The Motley Fool” on August 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Verizon Sells Tumblr for a Bag of Nickels – The Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Despite 30% Dip, Cannabis Giant CGC Stock is Not A Buyâ€¦ Yet – Investorplace.com” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Romo is Back! Corona Extra® Teams Up with Tony Romo As Hotline Operator for Second Year – GlobeNewswire” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Does Constellation Brands Have A Hard Seltzer Problem? – Benzinga” with publication date: August 22, 2019.