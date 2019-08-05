Bluespruce Investments LP Lifted Constellation Brands (STZ) Holding by $40.44 Million; Autonation (AN) Position Increased by Arlington Value Capital Llc

Bluespruce Investments Lp increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 25.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp bought 231,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $197.30M, up from 894,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $3.62 during the last trading session, reaching $189.12. About 678,613 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 13/03/2018 – Hughes Ships First Gateways for the Ground Network to Support OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit Constellation; 26/04/2018 – Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘CC’; 16/05/2018 – SEC CHARGES THREE EX CONSTELLATION HEALTHCARE EXECS WITH FRAUD; 16/05/2018 – FCC TO CONSIDER LETTING AUDACY DEPLOY SATELLITE CONSTELLATION; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies: Plans to Complete the Intended Sale Process Under Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code Within Roughly 90 Days; 27/03/2018 – FinancialForce Positioned as Innovative Services-Based Cloud Finance Vendor in New Report by Constellation Research; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $1.15B-$1.25B; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit on Thursday, driven by strong demand for its Corona and Modelo beers and premium wines; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: MODELO ESPECIAL NOW NO.1 BEER IN CALIFORNIA

Arlington Value Capital Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 8.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc bought 265,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The hedge fund held 3.43 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.57 million, up from 3.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $47.08. About 264,668 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ AutoNation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AN); 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Used Vehicle Revenue $1.33B; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q New Vehicle Revenue $2.8B; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Revenue Rose 3%; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Matches Profit Expectations, Is A Little Shy On Sales — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. $1; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q EPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Rev $5.26B

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $4.64 million activity. Shares for $41,469 were bought by EDELSON DAVID B on Monday, February 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 47 shares. Blackrock has 5.14M shares. 14,490 were reported by Leisure Cap. Pnc Financial Grp Inc owns 6,779 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Centurylink Investment, a Colorado-based fund reported 31,357 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has 0.02% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 41,387 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.04% or 13,400 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Technology Lp has invested 0.08% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Principal Financial Gru Incorporated holds 249,936 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dupont Corp holds 0% or 4,567 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Balyasny Asset Management Lc owns 0.03% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 122,061 shares. Zebra Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0.12% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 6,396 shares. Ameriprise Inc reported 0.01% stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.02% stake.

More notable recent AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About TransDigm Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:TDG) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vertical Capital: Steep Discount But Complex History – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Fundamentals Make Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Do Investors Need To Know About The Future Of Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Bluespruce Investments Lp, which manages about $352.80M and $2.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 162,586 shares to 959,153 shares, valued at $201.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 150,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 646,203 shares, and cut its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).