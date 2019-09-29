Bluespruce Investments LP Increases Stake in Visa (V); As Endo International Plc (ENDP) Stock Value Declined, Quantitative Investment Management Lifted by $1.70 Million Its Position

Bluespruce Investments Lp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 5.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp bought 77,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 1.42M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $247.26M, up from 1.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $389.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $174. About 7.08M shares traded or 2.77% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – DEPT OF HOME AFFAIRS GRANTS ICOLLEGE TRAINING VISA APPROVAL; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.02; 25/04/2018 – Visa Sees Fiscal 2018 Net Revenue Growth Low Double Digits on Nominal Basis; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO AL KELLY COMMENTS ON PAYPAL DEAL DURING EARNINGS CALL; 11/05/2018 – Trump Administration Seeks to Tighten Student, Exchange Visa Oversight; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – GRANTED APPROVAL BY DEPARTMENT OF HOME AFFAIRS TO ACT AS A SPONSOR UNDER 403, 407 AND 408 VISA SUBCLASSES; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 18/04/2018 – Op-Ed Contributor: Fixing the `Involuntary Housewife Visa’; 11/04/2018 – US Customs: CBP Officers Encounter Counterfeit Visa Immigration Violations at Hidalgo Port of Entry

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89B and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Mexico Etf (EWW) by 82,664 shares to 4,636 shares, valued at $201,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 18,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,940 shares, and cut its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 28 investors sold ENDP shares while 49 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 213.50 million shares or 2.78% more from 207.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) for 20,529 shares. Globeflex Capital LP has invested 0.18% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). 18,600 were reported by Ameritas Inv. Edgestream Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 71,223 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock has invested 0.01% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Tower Research Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) stated it has 0% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.01% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Martingale Asset Management LP accumulated 0.01% or 212,044 shares. Moreover, Quantitative Investment Ltd has 0.1% invested in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Lmr Prns Llp invested in 39,287 shares. New York-based Sg Americas Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Connor Clark Lunn Invest Management reported 3.06M shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0% or 187,169 shares. Rafferty Asset owns 49,359 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Australia has 0% invested in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Annex Advisory Services Ltd Liability Company invested 0.25% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Family holds 2.04% or 29,904 shares. Riverpark Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 71,132 shares. Duncker Streett And reported 0.89% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 124,152 are held by First Quadrant Lp Ca. 14,289 were reported by Profit Limited Com. Leisure Capital Management holds 0.81% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 5,330 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Co Ltd Liability Corporation reported 10,860 shares. Moreover, Columbus Hill Cap Ltd Partnership has 5.2% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bsw Wealth Prns invested in 2,501 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Citigroup holds 0.42% or 3.02M shares. Lpl Financial Llc invested in 966,034 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Df Dent & Communications stated it has 1.25M shares. 1.91 million were accumulated by Sei. Middleton And Comm Ma reported 125,363 shares stake.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

