Bluespruce Investments LP Increases Stake in Constellation Brands (STZ); Horizon Investments Increased Its International Business Machs C (IBM) Position by $2.84 Million

Horizon Investments Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs C (IBM) by 253.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc bought 20,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 28,455 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.97 million, up from 8,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $132.55. About 1.74 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IPONWEB Brings on New Leadership Team to Service Enterprise Clients in the U.S; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 27/03/2018 – Stefanini Wins Award at IBM Think 2018 Event in Las Vegas; 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 12 percent on the 12-month period; 05/04/2018 – IBM joins group building a blockchain-based global identity network; 31/05/2018 – IBM Bluemix Services Market to Touch US$ 38,847 Million by 2026; Increasing Adoption of IBM Bluemix Services Across a Wide Rang; 08/03/2018 – WhiteSource Recognized for Rapid Growth in 2017, Breaking Top 30 on List of Top 1000 SaaS Companies Worldwide; 30/03/2018 – Clear Technologies Wins IBM Global Financing Excellence Award at Think 2018; 17/04/2018 – IBM Generated Net Cash From Operating Activities of $4.6 Billion in 1Q; 08/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Notification of filing of document

Bluespruce Investments Lp increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 25.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp bought 231,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $197.30 million, up from 894,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $201.6. About 609,080 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 30/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR WINE AND SPIRITS BUSINESS, CO EXPECTS NET SALES AND OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 2 – 4 PERCENT IN 2019; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to its Board of Directors; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 15 PCT TO C$980; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades QGOG Constellation To ‘D’ From ‘B’; 19/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$1000 FROM C$950; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘C’; 27/03/2018 – Xtensifi Partners with Constellation Digital Partners to Release Aquarius, Open Digital Banking Platform; 09/04/2018 – #3 Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50B and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19,754 shares to 16,827 shares, valued at $898,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds Portfolio E (GMM) by 22,658 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.95 million shares, and cut its stake in Torchmark Corp Com (NYSE:TMK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 18,382 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Roberts Glore & Il has invested 0.14% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Conning Incorporated accumulated 0.1% or 22,568 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Lc holds 0.28% or 7,487 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 4.92M shares stake. Trustmark Bank & Trust Department has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Strategic Advsrs Llc has 2,716 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Hartline Invest Corporation invested 0.08% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Intersect Capital Lc stated it has 0.18% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Welch Group Ltd Liability Co reported 179,509 shares. 32,573 were accumulated by Sumitomo Life. Professional Advisory Services invested in 3,328 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Oh owns 2,071 shares. Beddow Mngmt reported 4.86% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Tortoise Inv Management invested in 0.16% or 4,222 shares.

Bluespruce Investments Lp, which manages about $352.80 million and $2.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc. by 487,321 shares to 1.93 million shares, valued at $218.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 150,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 646,203 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs holds 140,136 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nordea Investment holds 0.04% or 105,170 shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile Trust Communication holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 5,922 shares. Voloridge Invest Limited Liability Company has invested 0.66% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Karpus Mgmt owns 4,240 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co has 116 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 54 are owned by Csat Advisory Limited Partnership. Optimum Investment Advsr holds 0.03% or 590 shares in its portfolio. Logan holds 64,174 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Franklin Street Inc Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 57,119 shares. Stellar Capital Management Limited Co holds 0.89% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 7,767 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 9,562 shares. D E Shaw And Incorporated holds 28,846 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Limited has 0.03% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 76,627 shares. Wg Shaheen & Dba Whitney & stated it has 43,894 shares.

