Bluespruce Investments LP Increases Stake in Comcast (CMCSA); M Holdings Securities Increased Its Visa (V) Holding by $653,248

Bluespruce Investments Lp increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 76.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp bought 2.53 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 5.85 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $247.50M, up from 3.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $47.01. About 474,360 shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 19/04/2018 – CMO Today: 21st Century Fox Rejected Comcast Bid; Client Wins Lift Publicis; Users Question Facebook Advertiser; 07/05/2018 – Fred Katayama: Exclusive: Comcast prepares to crash the party between Disney-Fox with an all-cash bid; 07/05/2018 – Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved; 05/04/2018 – DISNEY MAY DROP COMCAST VIDEO AD TECH FOR GOOGLE: BUS. INSIDER; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 03/05/2018 – ZOLA – RAISED $100 MLN IN SERIES D FINANCING LED BY EXISTING INVESTOR COMCAST VENTURES, NEW INVESTORS NBCUNIVERSAL, GOLDMAN SACHS INVESTMENT PARTNERS; 30/03/2018 – Comcast Is a Bargain Even With Its Risks — Barrons.com; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Multimedia Cuts Comcast; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST HAS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS OVER SKY: ROBERTS; 25/04/2018 – Comcast makes £22bn cash bid for Sky

M Holdings Securities Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 19.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc bought 3,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 22,987 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.99M, up from 19,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $398.75B market cap company. It closed at $177.98 lastly. It is down 30.42% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Visa Doubles Down on Fintech – The Motley Fool” on August 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Trade of the Day: The Trend in Visa Stock Is Worth a Closer Look – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa’s Verifi deal lands FTC approval – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bath Savings Trust reported 10,224 shares. Lincoln Natl has 0.14% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Marsico Capital Management Llc holds 1.25 million shares. Gluskin Sheff Assocs Inc reported 1.22% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 2.05% or 1.92 million shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt holds 1.77% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 121,568 shares. Bahl And Gaynor has 0.07% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 2.55M were accumulated by Dsm Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt invested in 186,257 shares or 2.6% of the stock. Burke Herbert Bancorporation Trust Communications has 2,033 shares. West Oak Capital Lc invested 0.28% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability invested in 0.09% or 1,200 shares. The California-based Main Street Lc has invested 2.59% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Alkeon Cap Mgmt Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.25 million shares. Indiana Inv Co owns 8,012 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83 million and $295.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 13,030 shares to 18,851 shares, valued at $855,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 12,618 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,664 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Comcast’s (CMCSA) Q1 Earnings – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Sep 10, 2019 : CLDR, T, CZR, QCOM, CMCSA, BAC, GME, ZNGA, MSFT, ZS, KGC, EXC – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Viacom Inc. (VIA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Comcast (CMCSA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Comcast Technology Center wins global ULI award – Philadelphia Business Journal” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northrock Prns Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Iowa Bancorp owns 56,470 shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio. Accredited Invsts Inc reported 5,394 shares stake. Meridian Invest Counsel stated it has 62,455 shares or 1.46% of all its holdings. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Company holds 27,623 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 6.97M shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Weik owns 2.69% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 132,898 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 802,567 shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Liability reported 1.14% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Court Place Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 13,759 shares. Private Asset accumulated 4,776 shares. Waddell And Reed Financial holds 0.58% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 5.52 million shares. Moreover, Corvex Management Lp has 0.58% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 360,613 shares. Moneta Gru Advsrs Lc holds 0.03% or 89,235 shares.