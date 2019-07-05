Bluespruce Investments LP Increased Its Adobe (ADBE) Stake; As Methode Electrs (MEI) Shares Rose, State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Lifted Holding by $1.41 Million

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Methode Electrs Inc (MEI) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board bought 50,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 252,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.27M, up from 202,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Methode Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 43,653 shares traded. Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) has declined 32.14% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MEI News: 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 22/03/2018 – SHOUGANG CONCORD GRAND NAMES CHAN SO MEI AS COMPANY SECRETARY; 13/03/2018 – Methode Electronics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 12/03/2018 – Methode Electronics Names Ronald Tsoumas CFO; 24/05/2018 – Methode Electronics Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – PCI LTD PCIL.Sl – LIEW MEI HONG APPOINTED CFO; 15/03/2018 – Methode Electronics’ Board Approves Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Methode Electronics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Trivedi Global, Inc. and Su-Mei Liu Announce the Research Results on the Impact of a Biofield Energy Treated Nutraceutical for; 12/03/2018 Methode Electronics, Inc. Announces CFO Change

Bluespruce Investments Lp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 73.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp bought 311,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 732,980 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.33 million, up from 421,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $303.95. About 1.90M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 billion; 10/04/2018 – GlobalSign Joins Cloud Signature Consortium and Adobe Cloud Signature Partner Program; 14/03/2018 – Adobe Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 26/03/2018 – Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – Adobe Creative Cloud Empowers Creatives to Thrive in the Video Age; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Infogroup Announces Data Integration with Adobe Audience Marketplace; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B; 22/05/2018 – Adobe Announces Magento Move to Beat Shopify: MageMail Analysis

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) by 10,044 shares to 133,029 shares, valued at $13.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 4,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,759 shares, and cut its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $101.33 million activity. Shares for $6.00M were sold by Parasnis Abhay on Wednesday, January 30. $720,480 worth of stock was sold by Lewnes Ann on Wednesday, January 30. 13,804 shares were sold by Morris Donna, worth $3.45 million on Friday, February 1. On Tuesday, January 8 GESCHKE CHARLES M sold $4.95M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 21,258 shares. $10.19 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Rencher Bradley sold $7.39M.