Bluespruce Investments LP Increased Holding in Mastercard (MA) by $2.50 Million as Stock Rose; Serengeti Asset Management LP Trimmed Position in Cresud S A C I F Y A (CRESY) as Market Value Rose

Bluespruce Investments Lp increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp bought 9,463 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 484,455 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $128.15M, up from 474,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $281.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $277.1. About 2.76M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 30/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard’s Predictive Analytics Solution Minimizes Risk for Retailers; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Recorded 1Q Charge of $70M Resulting From Settlements With Over 70 Pan-European Claimants; 24/05/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Retailers met with Federal Reserve, FTC to raise concerns about a new online-payment initiative; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – Mastercard Pioneers Remote Biometric Card Enrollment; 16/05/2018 – CPI Card Group’s Suite of Metal Card Solutions Earns Bronze Stevie® Award in 2018 American Business Awards®; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES CHOON PHONG GOH TO BOARD; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Cresud S A C I F Y A (CRESY) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.32% . The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.67M, down from 420,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Cresud S A C I F Y A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $352.19M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5.84. About 69,974 shares traded. Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) has declined 37.28% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CRESY News: 14/05/2018 – CRESUD 9-MONTH NET ARS10.6B; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud

Serengeti Asset Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $377.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mr Cooper Group Inc by 700,000 shares to 3.45 million shares, valued at $27.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 550,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Page Arthur B accumulated 4.53% or 20,904 shares. Pictet North America Advisors reported 7,861 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Huntington Fincl Bank accumulated 64,984 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Rampart Investment Company Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 21,161 shares. Wms Ptnrs Limited Com holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 15,484 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 10,932 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma stated it has 37,785 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.56% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Palladium Limited Co owns 89,663 shares. Moreover, Clal Enterprises has 1.7% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 278,550 shares. Nomura stated it has 64,219 shares. Pennsylvania Comm owns 111,069 shares. Lodestar Invest Counsel Lc Il reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Jensen Inv Management owns 779,627 shares. The California-based Signature And Ltd Liability Company has invested 2.06% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K. The insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560.

