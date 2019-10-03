Bluespruce Investments LP Has Upped Position in Agilent Technologies (A) as Stock Value Declined; Aew Capital Management LP Has Increased Stake in Cyrusone (CONE)

Bluespruce Investments Lp increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 73.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp bought 1.16 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 2.74M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $204.61M, up from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $73.41. About 291,224 shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – LAWSUIT ALSO PETITIONS COURT TO STOP DEFENDANTS’ USE OF AGILENT’S PROPRIETARY TECHNOLOGIES; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.70, REV VIEW $4.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – FTC: 20181048: Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Lasergen, Inc; 22/05/2018 – Agilent Signs Agreement to Acquire Assets from Young In Scientific Co. Ltd; 06/03/2018 Agilent Wins Security Innovation Award; 14/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Agilent Technologies on March 13 for “In-source collision-induced heating and activation of; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM -PURSUANT TO DEAL, AGILENT HAS AGREED TO MANUFACTURE, SUPPLY TO CO, ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS REQUIRED FOR PATISIRAN FOR COMMERCIAL SALE; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q Net $205M; 25/04/2018 – Agilent Thought Leader Award Presented to Drs. Brandon Ruotolo and Kristina Hakansson; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – REAFFIRMING FULL YEAR GUIDANCE

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 12,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The hedge fund held 729,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.08M, up from 716,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $78.98. About 330,550 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 24/05/2018 – Cloud Provider Lume to Provide Retail Colocation from CyrusOne Data Centers; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – ON APRIL 20 & APRIL 26 CO, CYRUSONE DUTCH, ZTL SELLER REP ENTERED AMENDMENTS TO SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT, DATED DEC 21, 2017; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE, ZENIUM AGREE TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Normalized EPS 85c; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE – AGREEMENT ALSO CONTAINS ACCORDION ALLOWING CO TO OBTAIN UP TO $1 BLN ADDITIONAL REVOLVING OR TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Revisess CyrusOne Inc Otlk To Positive, Afrms CCR; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Rev $810M-$825M; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE REPORTS NEW $3.0B UNSECURED CREDIT LINE; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Normalized EPS $3.18-$3.28; 13/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYRUSONE INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 97,100 shares to 1.37M shares, valued at $37.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Extended Stay America Inc (NYSE:STAY) by 282,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.55 million shares, and cut its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS).

Investors sentiment is 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 29 investors sold CONE shares while 89 reduced holdings. only 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 106.18 million shares or 1.78% less from 108.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Shell Asset Mgmt Communication has 0.01% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 10,802 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Communications Limited stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Com holds 28,470 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0.01% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 240 shares. Westfield Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 474,468 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank owns 23,455 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 29,993 shares. Camarda Lc owns 61 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 11,943 were reported by Driehaus Capital Mngmt Ltd. First Trust Lp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Maryland-based fund reported 2,200 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Lc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 52,683 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 75,387 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Utah Retirement accumulated 23,787 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

