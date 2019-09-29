Bluespruce Investments LP Has Trimmed Its Position in Adobe (ADBE) by $2.62 Million; Omnicom Group (OMC) Shareholder Clark Estates Decreased Position by $648,000

Clark Estates Inc decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 15.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 44,600 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.66 million, down from 52,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $77.78. About 1.23M shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 30/04/2018 – sparks & honey’s Industry Defining Business Practices Featured in Deloitte’s Recent Case Study; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom holds steady in tough market for advertising groups; 06/03/2018 NAFE Names FleishmanHillard One of the 2018 “Top 10 Companies for Executive Women”; 18/04/2018 – FleishmanHillard Expands Southern California Leadership with Isobel Coney; 24/05/2018 – Publicis starts test phase of “Marcel” internal network aimed at performance boost; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q EPS $1.14; 24/05/2018 – Omnicom Short-Interest Ratio Rises 83% to 19 Days; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP – ACQUIRED UNIT’S MANAGEMENT TEAM ALSO JOINS EMC, WITH TAKAO OZAWA BEING PROMOTED TO MANAGING DIRECTOR; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Names Chuck Brymer as Chairman of Brand Consulting Group

Bluespruce Investments Lp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp sold 8,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 724,056 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $213.34M, down from 732,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $6.27 during the last trading session, reaching $277.54. About 2.86M shares traded or 16.15% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR $1.68 BLN; 08/03/2018 – Tracking First Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enhance Data Governance and Reporting for Adobe Analytics Cloud Users; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Ricks is CEO of Eli Lilly; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TOUTS USE OF AI TO BUY SEARCH, DISPLAY AND VIDEO ADS; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – ADDITION OF RICKS EXPANDS ADOBE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 11 MEMBERS; 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE; 22/05/2018 – Adobe Announces Magento Move to Beat Shopify: MageMail Analysis; 26/03/2018 – Emphasizing Consistent Customer Experience Across Languages, Lionbridge Sponsors Adobe Summit; 16/04/2018 – lnvoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. OMC’s profit will be $282.78 million for 14.96 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.62% negative EPS growth.

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $625.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 60,000 shares to 435,000 shares, valued at $24.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold OMC shares while 195 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.67 million shares or 0.05% less from 220.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street holds 0.07% or 11.22M shares in its portfolio. Florida-based Cypress has invested 0.2% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc holds 27,640 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 681,151 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated owns 0% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 103 shares. 10,253 are owned by Kentucky Retirement. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Com holds 22,748 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 7,418 shares. Tru Of Vermont invested in 2,309 shares. Clark has invested 0.37% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). 13,000 were reported by Nordea Investment Management. Gulf Bank (Uk) Ltd accumulated 54,507 shares. Principal Group Inc Inc has 0.03% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Cadence Mngmt Llc has 0.22% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 26,733 shares. Mcrae Mgmt invested 3.09% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Bluespruce Investments Lp, which manages about $352.80M and $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 58,498 shares to 770,272 shares, valued at $160.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 1.16 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.74M shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Holdings Inc.