Bluespruce Investments LP Has Trimmed Its Msci (MSCI) Position by $29.80 Million; Stock Rose; California Public Employees Retirement System Position in Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Has Upped by $2.94 Million as Stock Price Rose

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 311.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System bought 244,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 323,462 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13M, up from 78,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.48. About 165,935 shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 32.74% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 29/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 15/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Wells Fargo Kick the Tires Tour Jun 7; 03/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q EPS 6c; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Net $60.1M; 19/03/2018 – ENLINK MIDSTREAM SEES NO IMPACT ON REVISED FERC POLICY; 19/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Fincl Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1

Bluespruce Investments Lp decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 18.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp sold 150,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.32% with the market. The hedge fund held 646,203 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.49M, down from 796,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $240.72. About 30,127 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 37.60% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 08/03/2018 – ALLIANCE TRUST – FY TOTAL SHAREHOLDER RETURN (TSR) OF 19.2% AND NET ASSET VALUE (NAV) TOTAL RETURN OF 18.5%, COMPARED WITH MSCI ACWI TOTAL RETURN OF 13.8%; 19/04/2018 – Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF Closes Below 50-Day MA: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – UBS ETFs PLC – MSCI ACWI SF UCITS ETF Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI USA UCITS ETF Closes Below 200-Day Average; 23/05/2018 – India-Singapore Futures Fight a `Concern’ for MSCI CEO Fernandez; 03/05/2018 – MSCI REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades One Class of MSCI 2007-HQ12; 30/05/2018 – Amundi Msci Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Closes Below 50D-MA; 04/05/2018 – UBS ETF MSCI Switzerland 20/35 UCITS ETF Closes Above 200-D-MA; 20/03/2018 – MSCI SAYS OVERALL FACEBOOK IS NOT SEEN AS A HIGH PERFORMER ON ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE MATTERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.53 earnings per share, up 17.69% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MSCI’s profit will be $129.56M for 39.33 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by MSCI Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.29% negative EPS growth.