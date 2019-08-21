Bluespruce Investments LP Has Lowered Msci (MSCI) Holding by $29.80 Million; Calamos Wealth Management Has Decreased Union Pacific (UNP) Holding as Market Value Rose

Bluespruce Investments Lp decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 18.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp sold 150,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 646,203 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.49 million, down from 796,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $235.1. About 206,920 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 05/04/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI World UCITS ETF Goes Above 200-D-MA: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – CHINA `REALLY INTENT ON OPENING UP THE COUNTRY’ SAYS MSCI CEO; 15/05/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Telecom Services UCITS ETF Below 50-D-MA; 13/03/2018 – UBS ETF-MSCI Canada UCITS ETF Closes Above 200-Day Average; 27/04/2018 – Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Above 200D-MA: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – UBS ETFs PLC – MSCI ACWI SF UCITS ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA; 23/05/2018 – MSCI TALKING TO CHINA’S REGULATORS ON FURTHER LIBERALIZATION; 03/05/2018 – MSCI 1Q OPER REV. $351.3M, EST. $348.0M; 25/05/2018 – SPDR MSCI Europe Financials UCITS ETF Closes Below 50D-MA; 09/04/2018 – MSCI Announces Sale of Financial Engineering Associates Inc. to Allegro Development Corp

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 34.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 2,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 5,333 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $892,000, down from 8,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $168.6. About 734,259 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/18/2018 02:39 PM; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 09:46 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Three Peaks Mngmt Llc reported 15,812 shares. Prelude Capital Management Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). First Hawaiian Bancorp has invested 0% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). United Kingdom-based Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.05% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 162,300 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested 0.41% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 1,199 shares. Moreover, Fiera Capital has 2.79% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 3.59 million shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Management holds 0.93% or 61,900 shares. Kylin Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 320,900 shares. Echo Street Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 0.3% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd invested in 0.02% or 6,136 shares. Nordea Investment holds 21,810 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Park Oh holds 2,400 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Michigan-based Fishman Jay A Mi has invested 0% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

More notable recent MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “MSCI Equity Indexes August 2019 Index Review – Business Wire” on August 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “MSCI Is Capitalizing on Growth in Passive Investing and ESG Trends – Motley Fool” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MSCI Inc (MSCI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Buy MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 3 Days? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87 million and $700.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 43,403 shares to 47,852 shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Etrade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 43,209 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,330 shares, and has risen its stake in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE).

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Price check on rails vs. trucks – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Court Rejects Rail Shippers Class Formation Request; Senators Press For Rail Reform – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Employee Levels At U.S. Class I Rail Operations Drop – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Should You Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Union Pacific: Cost Take-Outs Outweigh Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.