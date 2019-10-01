Bluespruce Investments LP Has Lowered Its Stake in Adobe (ADBE) by $2.62 Million as Valuation Rose; Tremblant Capital Group Has Boosted Its Proofpoint (PFPT) Stake by $16.22 Million

Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 35.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group bought 135,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The hedge fund held 513,720 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.78 million, up from 378,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $128.26. About 722,772 shares traded or 14.66% up from the average. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 13/04/2018 – Proofpoint Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 17; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Loss $40.4M-Loss $37.3M; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 17/04/2018 – Proofpoint’s Annual Human Factor Cybersecurity Report Details Ransomware Phishing, Cryptocurrency Threats, Cloud Application; 02/05/2018 – Proofpoint Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Proofpoint Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFPT); 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 17c; 27/03/2018 – Wombat Security Introduces New Insider Threat Training Modules

Bluespruce Investments Lp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp sold 8,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 724,056 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $213.34 million, down from 732,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $273.08. About 2.20M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – oneAudience Integrates Mobile-Driven Audiences in Adobe Analytics Cloud; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS ANALYTICS TOOL FOR AUDIO, INCLUDING PODCASTS; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR FOR $1.68 BLN; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Addition of Ricks Expands Board to 11 Members From 10; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Hootsuite Awarded Adobe Exchange Partner of the Year; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 636,550 shares to 2.61 million shares, valued at $91.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 34,289 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,604 shares, and cut its stake in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold PFPT shares while 86 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.18 million shares or 0.69% less from 50.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 94,000 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc stated it has 0.01% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Millennium Management Lc accumulated 218,445 shares or 0% of the stock. Qs Limited Liability Corporation has 1,375 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fred Alger stated it has 800,464 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 38,816 shares. Bamco owns 31,569 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Firsthand Cap Mgmt accumulated 40,000 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma owns 0% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 13 shares. Granite Investment Ltd accumulated 0.4% or 62,506 shares. Avalon Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.29% or 40,300 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.05% or 50,200 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 15,038 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). The Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.02% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Azimuth Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 2,087 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn reported 7,083 shares. Chevy Chase Tru stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Lodestar Counsel Ltd Liability Co Il reported 763 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. California-based Shelton has invested 0.81% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.38% or 24,500 shares. Brown Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 4,074 shares. Hhr Asset Ltd Company has 196,372 shares for 4.33% of their portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Putnam Ltd Company owns 1.74 million shares. Lathrop Mgmt reported 5.12% stake. Stanley, a Alabama-based fund reported 21,545 shares. Mason Street Limited Company owns 69,590 shares. Webster Bancorporation N A owns 1,142 shares. Conning Incorporated reported 0.08% stake.

Bluespruce Investments Lp, which manages about $352.80M and $2.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 77,187 shares to 1.42 million shares, valued at $247.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Worldpay Inc. by 318,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA).