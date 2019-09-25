Bluespruce Investments LP Has Lowered Its Adobe (ADBE) Stake by $2.62 Million; As Microsoft Com (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Greatmark Investment Partners Decreased Its Position

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc sold 3,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 139,701 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.71M, down from 143,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $137.38. About 30.02 million shares traded or 22.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 15/03/2018 – ABCOMRENTS Named Exclusive Rental Partner Of Microsoft HoloLens; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT FEATURE IN WEST EUROPE; 30/04/2018 – Partnership with Microsoft will bring computer science to four El Paso schools; 16/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year:; 12/03/2018 – Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn: Report; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY SERVER PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 20%; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Server Sales Growth Muted — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – RANE Sponsors Compliance Week 2018

Bluespruce Investments Lp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp sold 8,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 724,056 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $213.34M, down from 732,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $4.97 during the last trading session, reaching $272.47. About 3.35 million shares traded or 36.56% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q EPS $1.17; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations for Enterprise Marketers; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Ricks is CEO of Eli Lilly; 15/03/2018 – oneAudience Integrates Mobile-Driven Audiences in Adobe Analytics Cloud

Bluespruce Investments Lp, which manages about $352.80M and $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 77,187 shares to 1.42 million shares, valued at $247.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 58,498 shares in the quarter, for a total of 770,272 shares, and has risen its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51M and $334.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3,976 shares to 157,848 shares, valued at $12.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc Com (NYSE:LOW) by 3,369 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,647 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV).