Bluespruce Investments LP Has Lowered Holding in Agilent Technologies (A) as Stock Declined; F&V Capital Management Holding In Conagra Foods (CAG) Was Raised

F&V Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 92.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc bought 118,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 246,050 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83 million, up from 127,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $28.48. About 420,484 shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR REFRIGERATED & FROZEN SEGMENT INCREASED 3% TO $689 MLN IN QUARTER; 23/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC CAG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – REITERATED FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH; 06/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker drops bid to buy Conagra’s Wesson Oil after U.S. objects; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Federal Statutory Rate Will Reduce to 21% in FY19; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CAG.N CFO SAYS EVALUATING ESTIMATED IMPACT OF STEEL, ALUMINUM TARIFFS TO FISCAL 2019; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW FROM $0.41 TO $0.87 IN QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CAG.N CFO SEES FY ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH NEAR HIGH-END OF -2% TO FLAT RANGE; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Adjusted Operating Margin Near Low End of Range of 15.9% to 16.3%; 20/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Inc expected to post earnings of 56 cents a share – summary

Bluespruce Investments Lp decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp sold 356,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 1.58M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.80 million, down from 1.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.53B market cap company. The stock increased 8.71% or $5.71 during the last trading session, reaching $71.3. About 2.49 million shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 30/05/2018 – Agilent: Deal Is Significant Expansion of Agilent’s Certified Reference Materials, Chemical Standards Business; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT FILES CIVIL SUIT VS CHANGZHOU PANNATEK; 07/03/2018 – Agilent: AATI, Based in Ankeny, Iowa, Has 101 Employee; 26/04/2018 – Agilent Expands Portfolio of In Situ Hybridization Probes for Clinical Testing; 25/04/2018 – Agilent Thought Leader Award Presented to Drs. Brandon Ruotolo and Kristina Hakansson; 09/04/2018 – Agilent Highlights Lab Efficiency Through Innovative Solutions at Analytica 2018; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, CO REQUIRED TO PROVIDE ROLLING FORECASTS FOR PRODUCT ON QUARTERLY BASIS; 27/04/2018 – Agilent Opens Global Solution Development Center in Singapore; 14/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Agilent Technologies on March 13 for “In-source collision-induced heating and activation of; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT 2Q NET REV. $1.21B, EST. $1.21B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 28,390 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 1,387 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Company holds 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 705 shares. Jane Street Gru Lc owns 88,746 shares. Rothschild Invest Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 8,154 shares. Cornerstone, Washington-based fund reported 390 shares. Naples Glob Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 24,713 shares. James Inv Research stated it has 117 shares. American Grp invested in 171,965 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sei Invests invested in 364,223 shares. Blackrock owns 43.17 million shares. Knott David M holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 10,000 shares. Jennison Associates Lc stated it has 1.61 million shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.07% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of holds 107,227 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. 1,600 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shares with value of $48,096 were bought by Arora Anil. GREGOR JOIE A bought $299,865 worth of stock.

F&V Capital Management Llc, which manages about $158.07M and $175.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13,300 shares to 179,305 shares, valued at $9.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 6,615 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,375 shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).