Bluespruce Investments LP Has Increased Position in Home Depot (HD) by $32.75 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Upped Citi Trends (CTRN) Position by $1.52 Million

Bluespruce Investments Lp increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 31.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp bought 171,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 711,774 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.58M, up from 540,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $210.02. About 2.91M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room; 12/04/2018 – Home Depot Expands Grilling Accessories Collection with Addition of Cave Tools; 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…; 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian; 24/04/2018 – 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside Home Depot; 04/05/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Reaches Quarter-Billion-Dollar Commitment to Veteran-Related Causes; 14/03/2018 – HBI And The Home Depot Foundation Partner To Tackle Labor Shortage; 02/04/2018 – THE HOME DEPOT ANNOUNCES THE NOMINATION OF STEPHANIE LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript); 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6.7 PCT

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased its stake in Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) by 67.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.52% . The hedge fund held 198,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, up from 118,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Citi Trends Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $182.93 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.14. About 104,908 shares traded or 2.04% up from the average. Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has declined 45.14% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,367 are held by Jackson Wealth Ltd Company. Moreover, Secor Cap Advisors Limited Partnership has 0.69% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Zeke Advsr Llc accumulated 20,161 shares. Guardian Cap Lp invested in 0.26% or 72,445 shares. Pcj Inv Counsel Limited holds 7,000 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp reported 666,825 shares or 1.72% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 59,600 shares. Ironwood Lc owns 304 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 42,818 shares stake. Lederer & Assocs Invest Counsel Ca reported 3,007 shares. Regent Investment Mngmt Limited holds 0.51% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 7,961 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 3,984 shares stake. Buckhead Management Ltd Liability stated it has 33,775 shares or 2.02% of all its holdings. Seabridge Invest Advsrs holds 1% or 15,662 shares in its portfolio. Spinnaker Trust holds 31,898 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio.

Bluespruce Investments Lp, which manages about $352.80 million and $2.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 332,147 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $124.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 150,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 646,203 shares, and cut its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “After A Rainy Q1, Home Depot Analysts Look At Consumer Trends, Chinese Tariffs – Benzinga” on May 22, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Home Depot: I See Further Upside – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Home Depot: Significant Value Remains – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “6 Home Improvements That Build Equity – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

More notable recent Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Citi Trends Sets Date for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With A Return On Equity Of 11%, Has Citi Trends, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CTRN) Management Done Well? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citi Trends -7.8% post Q4 results – Seeking Alpha” on March 15, 2019. More interesting news about Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Citi Trends Sets Date for First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Macellum turns up the heat on Citi Trends – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 18, 2019.