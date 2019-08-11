Bluespruce Investments LP Has Increased Its Visa (V) Holding by $29.50 Million; Valuation Rose; Ward Ferry Management LTD Holds Holding in Yy (YY)

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 18.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 192,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 1.22M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.71 million, up from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.68% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $52.12. About 1.12M shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M; 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG; 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction; 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 11/05/2018 – Schroder Adds Nutrien, Exits YY Inc: 13F; 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27

Bluespruce Investments Lp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 16.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp bought 189,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 1.35M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210.48 million, up from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $401.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $179.05. About 5.15 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/05/2018 – VISA & PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP IN CANADA; 15/04/2018 – UK consumers cut spending as snow adds to inflation squeeze – Visa; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 08/05/2018 – VISA EXPANDS REAL-TIME FUNDS DISBURSEMENTS CAPABILITIES IN CANADA; 10/04/2018 – SafeBreach Expands Visa Partnership for Deeper Threat Intelligence Integration in Breach and Attack Simulation; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – CO, VISA ANNOUNCED AN EXTENSION OF THEIR STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR DEMANDING INTERNATIONAL STAFF POSTED TO BRITAIN FOR LESS THAN SIX MONTHS TO BE ABLE TO TRAVEL WITHOUT HAVING TO APPLY FOR A WORK VISA AHEAD OF TIME; 09/05/2018 – VISA VISA, PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Alfred Kelly to Meet With Female Executives Thursday to Discuss Concerns

Bluespruce Investments Lp, which manages about $352.80M and $2.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 332,147 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $124.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 356,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.58M shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arcadia Investment Mgmt Corp Mi holds 2.03% or 44,854 shares in its portfolio. Arvest Commercial Bank Tru Division holds 1,402 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Partners reported 0.25% stake. Moreover, Wagner Bowman has 0.47% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Com holds 3.07% or 629,282 shares in its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 85,893 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Horizon Investment Services Limited Liability Co holds 0.23% or 2,165 shares. Factory Mutual Insur holds 1.47% or 791,200 shares in its portfolio. Adirondack Communication, New York-based fund reported 1,978 shares. Adage Cap Gru Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.81% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Jacobs And Ca holds 2.92% or 109,868 shares in its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Heritage Wealth Advsrs invested in 9,943 shares. Hhr Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.89% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Llc accumulated 0.48% or 9,072 shares.

