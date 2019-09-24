Bluespruce Investments LP Has Increased Its Mastercard (MA) Position by $2.50 Million; Stock Rose; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Share Value Declined, Chesley Taft & Associates Upped by $1.10 Million Its Holding

Bluespruce Investments Lp increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp bought 9,463 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 484,455 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $128.15 million, up from 474,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $271.22. About 2.78 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 07/03/2018 – Digital Focus Aligns Mastercard Organization and Investments; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 06/03/2018 – Vipera Launches Mobile Payment System in Collaboration With Mastercard; 19/03/2018 – MASTERCARD OPEN TO FACILITATING NATIONAL DIGITAL CURRENCIES: FT; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Net $1.5B; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: New Revenue Recognition Rules and Acquisitions Contributed 4 Percentage Points to Rev Growth

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 40.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 20,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 71,460 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.91M, up from 51,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $49.25. About 17.48 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor – There’s talk swirling the optical transport sector that Cisco is; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 1,220 shares to 64,225 shares, valued at $16.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares 0 (STIP) by 8,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,252 shares, and cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 114,500 are owned by Andra Ap. Scott & Selber has 1.44% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Rothschild And Asset Management Us has 1.55 million shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc owns 60,009 shares. 1.17 million are held by Victory Cap. Sfe Invest Counsel stated it has 0.48% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wilkins Invest Counsel invested 0.42% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg Sa holds 1.02% or 2.28M shares in its portfolio. Ims Cap accumulated 0.38% or 9,366 shares. Kempen Nv holds 80,127 shares. Beach Inv Counsel Pa invested 0.42% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Fagan Associate Inc holds 2.54% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 114,215 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust reported 0.72% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Congress Asset Mgmt Company Ma reported 0.9% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 2,700 were reported by Seabridge Investment Advsr Ltd Liability.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Buy Cisco (CSCO) Stock Heading into Q3 2019 Earnings Wednesday? – Nasdaq” on May 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Buy: Cisco Systems vs. IBM – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: MFGP, NTNX, ESTC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Cisco Systems’ Stock Fell 15.5% Last Month – The Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cisco Systems a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, August 12.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Pink Portfolio: Mastercard’s Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Visa Stock a Buy After Rising 34% in 2019? – The Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mastercard begins halting card service in Venezuela – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.8% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Da Davidson holds 0.1% or 21,097 shares in its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 825 shares. Camelot Portfolios Lc holds 1,680 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. West Oak Cap Lc invested 0.53% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Brookstone Management holds 5,872 shares. Altarock Prtn Limited Liability owns 396,940 shares or 9.06% of their US portfolio. Lenox Wealth Management Inc invested in 3,038 shares. Mycio Wealth Partners accumulated 2,556 shares. Gotham Asset Management Lc invested in 0.22% or 52,242 shares. Altavista Wealth Mngmt reported 8,104 shares. Marietta Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 30,264 shares. American Svcs has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Mig Cap Limited Liability Com reported 7.86% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 12,000 were accumulated by Brookfield Asset.