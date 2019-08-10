Bluespruce Investments LP Has Decreased Comcast (CMCSA) Stake by $35.32 Million; Stock Value Declined; As Williams Sonoma Com (WSM) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Logan Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc Com (WSM) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 8,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The institutional investor held 189,978 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69M, up from 181,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $64.15. About 773,654 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises FY18 View To Rev $5.495B-$5.655B; 08/03/2018 – Williams Sonoma Celebrates International Women’s Day; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.12 – $4.22; 13/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma CEO Laura Alber on working her way to the top and bringing others with her; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Sees 2Q Rev $1.25B-$1.275B; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES FY 2018 COMPARABLE BRAND REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 5%; 26/04/2018 – TRISHA YEARWOOD’S BEST-SELLING ‘SUMMER IN A CUP’ BY WILLIAMS SONOMA WILL BE THE OFFICIAL COCKTAIL OF STAGECOACH FESTIVAL; 20/03/2018 – Restaurateur Sam Fox Launches Flower Child Sauce Line with Williams Sonoma; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING $200 MLN – $220 MLN; 16/03/2018 – POTTERY BARN BRANDS DEBUT EXCLUSIVE COLLECTION WITH CELEBRATED RESORT WEAR BRAND LILLY PULITZER

Bluespruce Investments Lp decreased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 21.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp sold 905,747 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 3.32M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.89 million, down from 4.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $42.93. About 15.78 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 05/03/2018 – COMCAST CFO ENDS REMARKS AT MEDIA CONFERENCE; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO GENERATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES OF AROUND $500 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Sharenet: Comcast and Murdoch in regulatory race for Sky approval; 18/03/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: @marcorubio tells @MeetThePress’ @ChuckTodd that #McCabe “should’ve been allowed to finish through the; 03/05/2018 – Zola Announces $100M Series D Financing Led by Comcast Ventures With Participation From NBCUniversal and Goldman Sachs Investme; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Video Replacement Rate, a key cable ratio, weakens through Q3 2017; 01/05/2018 – Jesse Rodriguez: NBC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Trump doc says Trump bodyguard, lawyer ‘raided’ his office, took medical files; 25/04/2018 – Holly Menino: #BREAKING: US media company Comcast launches $30 billion bid for Sky in move that threatens rival Murdoch bid; 19/04/2018 – COMCAST LIKELY TO MAKE FORMAL SKY OFFER EARLY MAY: CNBC’S FABER; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SEES PURCHASE GENERATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES ~$500M

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliance Data Sys Corp Com (NYSE:ADS) by 18,843 shares to 7,888 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas (NYSE:ACN) by 5,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,151 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold WSM shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. J Goldman And LP stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Trust Invest stated it has 18,275 shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Brookstone invested in 0.03% or 9,044 shares. Ls Invest Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 4,463 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Twin Mngmt holds 107,590 shares. Coldstream Cap Mgmt holds 17,445 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Reik & Co Llc holds 2.68% or 174,363 shares in its portfolio. North Star Inv Management reported 5,966 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Hussman Strategic Advisors Incorporated holds 0.85% or 61,500 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Hs Limited Com has 5.26% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Select Equity Group Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 1.63M shares. Synovus invested 0.01% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Capital Fund Management reported 0% stake. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 64,250 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

