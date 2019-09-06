Bluespruce Investments LP Has Cut Its Holding in Msci (MSCI) by $29.80 Million; Arga Investment Management LP Stake in Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Lowered as Stock Value Declined

Bluespruce Investments Lp decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 18.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp sold 150,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 646,203 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.49 million, down from 796,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $6.01 during the last trading session, reaching $241.44. About 229,272 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 09/03/2018 – UBS Irl ETF plc – MSCI USA UCITS ETF Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF Closes Below 50-Day MA: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – MSCI may delete Sulzer from indexes amid new U.S. sanctions; 22/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI World UCITS ETF Closes Below 200-Day MA; 17/04/2018 – ComStage ETF MSCI World UCITS ETF Closes Above 200D-MA; 18/05/2018 – Amundi Msci Emerging Markets Closes Below 200D-MA: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Above 200D-MA: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on US election, Facebook faces questions; 14/03/2018 – MSCI Launches 12 New China lndexes to Prepare Global Investors for Next Step of China A Inclusion Process; 19/03/2018 – Global X MSCI Norway ETF Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Arga Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp sold 51,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 2.39 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.66M, down from 2.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Canadian Natural Resources for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $23.93. About 2.02M shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES CONFIDENT ALL THREE CANADIAN PIPELINE PROJECTS WILL BE BUILT – EXECUTIVE VICE-CHAIRMAN; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Net C$583M; 07/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual General Meeting; 16/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid; 14/03/2018 Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Intention to Institute a Normal Course Issuer Bid; 09/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES MINISTER CARR SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 04/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : GMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$57 FROM C$56; 08/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake (Correct); 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cheetah Mobile, AngloGold Ashanti, Canadian Natural Resources, BHP Billiton, Infos; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Canadian Natural Resources Interest, Resulting in $3.3B Pretax Proceeds

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,130 are held by Westpac. Martingale Asset LP holds 0.04% or 20,466 shares in its portfolio. 183,502 are owned by Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt Limited Co invested in 0.62% or 494,591 shares. Mckinley Capital Mgmt Limited Com Delaware reported 39,754 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Spectrum Mgmt Gru Inc holds 0.49% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 8,195 shares. New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Morgan Stanley reported 1.17M shares. United Finance Advisers Ltd Co accumulated 27,723 shares. Colony Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 10,894 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0.03% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Cambridge Investment Research Advsr holds 0% or 1,176 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Ser Group Inc Inc holds 11,779 shares. First Republic holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 8,483 shares. Natixis invested in 34,239 shares.

Analysts await MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, up 19.26% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.35 per share. MSCI’s profit will be $136.37 million for 37.49 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by MSCI Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25 billion and $667.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) by 50,275 shares to 2.23M shares, valued at $91.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 481,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 508,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Cnh Industrial Nv (NYSE:CNHI).