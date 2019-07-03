Bluespruce Investments LP Has Cut By $29.80 Million Its Msci (MSCI) Stake; Prudential Financial Has Upped Its Carnival (CCL) Holding

Bluespruce Investments Lp decreased Msci Inc (MSCI) stake by 18.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bluespruce Investments Lp sold 150,491 shares as Msci Inc (MSCI)’s stock rose 26.32%. The Bluespruce Investments Lp holds 646,203 shares with $128.49M value, down from 796,694 last quarter. Msci Inc now has $20.80 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $245.57. About 140,315 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 37.60% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 18/05/2018 – UBS ETFs plc – MSCI Emerging Markets SF UCITS ETF Below 200D-MA; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-Hong Kong Exchange, MSCI are said to plan new Asian futures- Bloomberg; 14/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: MSCI Rtgs Unaffected By Proposed Notes; 09/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Above 50-D-MA; 08/03/2018 – ALLIANCE TRUST – FY TOTAL SHAREHOLDER RETURN (TSR) OF 19.2% AND NET ASSET VALUE (NAV) TOTAL RETURN OF 18.5%, COMPARED WITH MSCI ACWI TOTAL RETURN OF 13.8%; 19/03/2018 – Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF Closes Below 200D-MA: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Italy UCITS ETF Goes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI Japan hedged to EUR UCITS ETF Below 200-D-MA; 14/03/2018 – MSCI Launches 12 New China lndexes to Prepare Global Investors for Next Step of China A Inclusion Process; 29/05/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF Below 50-D-MA

Prudential Financial Inc increased Carnival Corp (CCL) stake by 45.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Prudential Financial Inc acquired 294,326 shares as Carnival Corp (CCL)’s stock declined 5.71%. The Prudential Financial Inc holds 934,338 shares with $47.39 million value, up from 640,012 last quarter. Carnival Corp now has $33.25B valuation. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $46.18. About 2.54 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 20/04/2018 – Senior Executive Appointments and Promotions Announced for Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn and Carnival Australia; 07/04/2018 – Carnival Corp. is taking a stand in the civil rights struggle in Bermuda; 09/05/2018 – Carnival Legend To Reposition To Tampa In 2019, Also Offer Exciting Longer-Length Voyages From Honolulu, Vancouver And Los Ange; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – CHANGES IN FUEL PRICES & CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES EXPECTED TO INCREASE FY 2018 EARNINGS BY 0.10/SHARE COMPARED TO DEC GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71.5 FROM $70; 11/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Opening snapshot: in the red; 26/04/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – GONG XIAO CHENG RESIGNED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 16/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Named ‘America’s Most Trusted Cruise Line’ By Reader’s Digest For Fourth Year In A Row; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 01/04/2018 – Idaho DOL: Idaho Department of Labor Job Carnival

Prudential Financial Inc decreased Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) stake by 72,048 shares to 338,271 valued at $8.00 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) stake by 64,735 shares and now owns 291,441 shares. Cooper Tire & Rubr Co (NYSE:CTB) was reduced too.

More notable recent Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Carnival Corporation: A Fundamentally Appealing 4%+ Dividend Yield – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$53.39, Is Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Carnival: Delight In The Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “7 Stocks on Sale the Insiders Are Buying – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sell Carnival And Don’t Look Back – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Among 13 analysts covering Carnival (NYSE:CCL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Carnival had 25 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 25. Standpoint Research downgraded Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) on Wednesday, January 30 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, January 7. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $5400 target in Friday, June 21 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) earned “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Monday, July 1. The stock of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, June 21. The rating was downgraded by Nomura to “Neutral” on Friday, June 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 629,752 shares. The California-based West Oak Cap Llc has invested 0.02% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Hutchinson Capital Management Ca has invested 3.74% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Landscape Capital Management Lc has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Stifel Financial reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Paloma Prns Management Company owns 18,944 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 48,163 were reported by First Merchants. National Pension Serv accumulated 535,372 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Lsv Asset has 0% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 36,500 shares. Covington holds 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 800 shares. Sigma Planning Corp holds 7,910 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Axa has 0.04% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Scotia has 25,006 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Creative Planning owns 23,207 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Principal Group reported 569,880 shares.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $513,497 activity. On Friday, January 11 KRUSE STEIN sold $364,082 worth of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) or 6,966 shares. On Friday, January 11 the insider PEREZ ARNALDO sold $119,688. 22,050 shares were bought by DONALD ARNOLD W, worth $997,267 on Tuesday, June 25.

Among 6 analysts covering MSCI (NYSE:MSCI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. MSCI had 9 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, June 13. On Tuesday, January 8 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, January 7. The firm has “Hold” rating by Macquarie Research given on Friday, March 1. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Friday, March 1. The stock of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, March 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fund Mngmt owns 100,634 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.07% or 71,099 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag accumulated 0.02% or 183,502 shares. Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 13,744 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Rbf Capital Ltd holds 20,000 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Accuvest Glob stated it has 0.27% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 81,708 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Trillium Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0.86% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 121,877 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 88,358 shares. Gotham Asset stated it has 2,593 shares. 274 were accumulated by Bessemer Gp Incorporated. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com accumulated 12,445 shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 31,750 shares. State Street Corp has 0.06% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Analysts await MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.53 earnings per share, up 17.69% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MSCI’s profit will be $129.56M for 40.13 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by MSCI Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.29% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.33 million activity. The insider Crum Scott A sold 19,000 shares worth $3.33 million.

More notable recent MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) news were published by: Business.Financialpost.com which released: “Rick Bogdan to Retire as MSCI’s General Counsel; Rob Gutowski Named as Successor – Financial Post” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MSCI Inc (MSCI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Etftrends.com published: “Innovator Expands ETF Suite Listing Two ETFs on NYSE Arca – ETF Trends” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Results of the MSCI 2019 Market Classification Review – Business Wire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MSCI Inc.: Invest In This High Margin Business Model While Profiting From Global Expansion – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 10, 2019.