Bluespruce Investments LP Decreased Its Comcast (CMCSA) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Steinberg Global Asset Management Cut Paychex (PAYX) Stake as Shares Rose

Bluespruce Investments Lp decreased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 21.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp sold 905,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.32M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.89M, down from 4.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $44.64. About 14.42 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 24/04/2018 – NBCUniversal Names Phil Tahtakran Head of NBCUniversal Federal Government Affairs, Promotes Margaret Tobey to Senior Vice President, Regulatory Affairs; 23/05/2018 – Sky’s Gilbert `Reasonably Ambivalent’ About Comcast, Fox Choice; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 20/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST AND CHARTER WILL CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN THEIR OWN RELATIONSHIPS WITH DEVICE MANUFACTURERS; 25/04/2018 – Comcast: Sky Hldrs to Keep FY2018 Final Div Up to 21.8p; 09/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER, COMCAST’S ROBERTS AREN’T COMMUNICATING: CNBC; 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast, Cox to Sell Unified Advertising Solutions; 23/05/2018 – Comcast said Wednesday it is in “advanced stages of preparing” an all-cash offer for parts of Twenty-First Century Fox that the Rupert Murdoch company agreed to sell to Walt Disney; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian All Cap Dividend Adds Comcast; 25/04/2018 – SKY SKY RESPONDS TO ALL-CASH OFFER BY COMCAST

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 31,633 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 69,086 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.54 million, down from 100,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $85.72. About 1.31M shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 33.87% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 20/03/2018 – Paychex Wins Stevie® Award for Customer Service; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY NET INCOME GROWTH ABOUT +13%; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q REV. $866.5M, EST. $854.1M; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Increases Quarterly Dividend By 12%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paychex Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYX); 29/05/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 15%-16%; 30/04/2018 – NACHA Announces Official Payments and Paychex Are NACHA Certified; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Net $260.4M; 05/04/2018 – Paychex Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Apr. 12

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $10.24 million activity. COHEN DAVID L sold $10.21M worth of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Tuesday, February 5.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 14.88 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.32% negative EPS growth.

