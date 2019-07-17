Bluespruce Investments LP Decreased By $35.32 Million Its Comcast (CMCSA) Stake; Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) SI Increased By 3.12%

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) had an increase of 3.12% in short interest. WY’s SI was 11.27M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 3.12% from 10.93M shares previously. With 5.87 million avg volume, 2 days are for Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY)’s short sellers to cover WY’s short positions. The SI to Weyerhaeuser Company’s float is 1.51%. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $25.31. About 2.74 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q

Bluespruce Investments Lp decreased Comcast Corp (CMCSA) stake by 21.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bluespruce Investments Lp sold 905,747 shares as Comcast Corp (CMCSA)’s stock rose 14.74%. The Bluespruce Investments Lp holds 3.32 million shares with $132.89 million value, down from 4.23M last quarter. Comcast Corp now has $202.84B valuation. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $44.69. About 11.38 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – WILL LAUNCH A VARIETY OF INITIAL OFFERS THIS MONTH THAT INCLUDE A NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – CURRENT, FORMER MEMBERS OF NBC NEWS AND TODAY SHOW LEADERSHIP SAID THEY HAD NEVER RECEIVED COMPLAINT ABOUT INAPPROPRIATE WORKPLACE BEHAVIOR BY LAUER; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will expire on June 11 – FCC; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Anticipates Acquisition to Complete Before End 2018; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 09/05/2018 – Comcast could take on significant debt in a deal for the Fox assets, sources say; 25/04/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – SKY ALSO INTENDS TO GIVE SAME POST-OFFER UNDERTAKINGS CONDITIONAL UPON COMCAST OFFER BECOMING WHOLLY UNCONDITIONAL; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SKY HOLDERS ENTITLED TO GET £12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SHR; 12/03/2018 – Comcast Business VoiceEdge™ Adds Award-Winning One-Click Audio Conferencing App; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber

Weyerhaeuser Co. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $18.85 billion. It primarily invests in United States. It has a 100.02 P/E ratio. The firm operates under four business divisions, timberlands, wood products, cellulose fibers and real estate.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $90,886 activity. $119,640 worth of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) shares were bought by Stockfish Devin W. $210,526 worth of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) shares were sold by Hagen Russell S.

Among 2 analysts covering Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Weyerhaeuser had 5 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the shares of WY in report on Monday, March 11 to “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold Weyerhaeuser Company shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 8 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Comcast had 16 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Friday, April 12. The rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, April 9 to “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 26 with “Overweight”. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, April 29 report. Credit Suisse maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Macquarie Research. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 14.90 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.32% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.