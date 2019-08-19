Bluespruce Investments LP Cut Position in Agilent Technologies (A) as Stock Price Declined; As American Express Co (AXP) Market Valuation Rose, Braun Stacey Associates Has Upped Holding

Bluespruce Investments Lp decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp sold 356,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 1.58 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.80M, down from 1.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $71.08. About 3.37 million shares traded or 23.33% up from the average. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 14/05/2018 – Agilent Sees 3Q Rev $1.19B-$1.21B; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q Adj EPS 65c; 30/05/2018 – AGILENT TO ACQUIRE ULTRA SCIENTIFIC ASSETS: TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 30/05/2018 – Agilent: Financial Terms of Deal Aren’t Being Disclosed; 30/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Requests Public Comment on Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s Application to Approve Cross-License Agreement; 18/04/2018 – Agilent Technologies Files Second Civil Action to Protect Intellectual Property; 09/04/2018 – Agilent Highlights Lab Efficiency Through Innovative Solutions at Analytica 2018; 15/05/2018 – Cubist Adds GoDaddy, Exits Deere, Buys More Agilent: 13F; 04/05/2018 – AGILENT EXPANDING ITS LOGISTICS CENTER IN CEDAR CREEK, TEXAS; 16/04/2018 – AGILENT REPORTS DEPARTURE OF PATRICK KALTENBACH

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 16.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 20,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 146,204 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.98 million, up from 125,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $124.63. About 2.34M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 17/05/2018 – American Express Chief Executive Officer to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 18/04/2018 – American Express Card Member Spending Rose 12 % in 1Q; 18/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AXP, SNBR, AA & more; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit jumps 31 percent on higher customer spending; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner,; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH AIMIA AND AIR CANADA TO EXTEND AGREEMENT TO REMAIN PAYMENTS CARD PARTNER IN AEROPLAN REWARDS PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – American Express Posts 31% Jump in First-Quarter Profit; 30/05/2018 – DAL: SEES $3B/YEAR REVENUE FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS PARTNERSHIP; 28/05/2018 – American Express Co Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Jun. 4

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) stated it has 233,015 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability invested in 15,054 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Advisory Alpha, Michigan-based fund reported 1,749 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 270 shares. Everence Cap Management Inc holds 0.08% or 5,785 shares. Huntington National Bank stated it has 1,217 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bessemer Grp Incorporated stated it has 253,714 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 254,393 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated holds 15 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Srb reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Thomas White Intl accumulated 7,200 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Winslow Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 1.22% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.07% or 16,800 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Management Limited Company owns 0% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 38 shares. Saturna Corp owns 2.14% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 910,834 shares.

More notable recent Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Textron (NYSE:TXT), The Stock That Dropped 33% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Is A Top Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What You Must Know About Meritage Homes Corporation’s (NYSE:MTH) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why Jefferies US Dividend Watch Stocks May Be the Best 2019 Buys Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Reuters.com‘s news article titled: “Exchange fee fight moves from NYSE floor to data center rooftop – Reuters” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookstone Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 2,620 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). River Mercantile Asset Limited Liability Partnership reported 86,105 shares stake. Cohen Klingenstein Llc holds 229,520 shares or 1.75% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancorporation holds 24,476 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings has 587,634 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 134,538 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 31,089 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd owns 2.17% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 11.03 million shares. Hills Bank And Trust reported 3,900 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Nomura Holdg owns 6,063 shares. Stonebridge Capital Mngmt holds 4,040 shares. M&T Bancorp Corporation reported 205,238 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Toth Fincl Advisory, a Virginia-based fund reported 2,153 shares. Mai Capital Mngmt has invested 0.01% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Is American Express A Buy? – Seeking Alpha” published on January 14, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Does Amex Deserve More Credit for Q2 Earnings? – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “As Berkshire Hathaway Keeps Buying Other Stocks, Financial Dominance Becomes More Obvious – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55 billion and $1.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 16,546 shares to 13,383 shares, valued at $3.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Incco (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 92,762 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,459 shares, and cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:ZBRA).