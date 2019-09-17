Bluespruce Investments LP Cut Position in Adobe (ADBE) by $2.62 Million; Starbucks (SBUX) Market Value Rose While Capital Wealth Planning Decreased Holding

Bluespruce Investments Lp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp sold 8,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 724,056 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $213.34M, down from 732,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $282.83. About 1.80 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 17/05/2018 – Adobe Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/03/2018 – Barron’s: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION; 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR FOR $1.68 BLN; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Cloud Platform Innovation Showcased at Summit; 05/04/2018 – Adobe at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 21/03/2018 – REG-Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 50.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc sold 8,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 8,311 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $697,000, down from 16,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $90.5. About 4.15M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Announces New Standard for Global Pay Equity; 29/05/2018 – Starbucks Anti-Bias Training Day Leads to a Long To-Do List; 15/05/2018 – Flush With Nestle Cash, Starbucks Wants to Triple China Revenue; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES FY18 ADJ EPS $2.48-$2.53; 14/04/2018 – Starbucks apologizes for an incident that led to the arrest of 2 Philadelphia men; 29/03/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: (AP) — APNewsBreak: Judge rules Starbucks, other coffee sellers must include cancer warnings on coffee…; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: Black men arrested at Starbucks take the high road in their settlement with Philly; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s New estimates predict that it will stay that way; 21/03/2018 – SBUX: CHINA IS FASTEST GROWING INTERNATIONAL MARKET FOR COMPANY; 28/05/2018 – DealBook: Skepticism Swirls About Starbucks’s Bias Training. But It’s a Start

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53M and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 148,177 shares to 162,987 shares, valued at $39.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,114 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,274 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.94M for 32.32 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings.

Bluespruce Investments Lp, which manages about $352.80M and $2.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc. by 318,130 shares to 2.24 million shares, valued at $274.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 18,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,535 shares, and has risen its stake in Class A.

