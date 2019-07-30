Bluespruce Investments LP Cut Holding in Msci (MSCI) by $29.80 Million; As Apple Computer (AAPL) Shares Rose, Academy Capital Management Lifted Its Position

Academy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 53.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc bought 33,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,456 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.32 million, up from 62,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $964.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $209.68. About 21.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple plans to starting letting users buy subscriptions to some 3rd-party video services in its TV app,; 27/03/2018 – APPLE DIRECTOR AND FORMER U.S. VP AL GORE AT EDUCATION EVENT; 02/05/2018 – Apple suppliers shine after iPhone maker’s earnings; 01/05/2018 – Correct: Apple Sees 3Q Gross Margin 38%-38.5%; 27/04/2018 – Details are trickling out about Apple’s reported interest in smart glasses; 15/05/2018 – Glenview Adds Express Scripts, Exits Apple, Cuts FMC Corp: 13F; 23/04/2018 – An opening price below $169 would still mark a year-to-date decline for Apple, though; 23/05/2018 – Apple charges $29 for out-of-warranty battery replacements for the iPhone 6 and above; 07/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS U.S. HEALTHCARE SYSTEM IS “SHOT THROUGH WITH RAMPANT WASTE,” AND THAT IS “DEEPLY IMMORAL”; 24/04/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, inc. announces the partnering with Southern Eagle Distributing, Inc. to re-introduce Apple Rush 100% sparkling juices within the AB distribution Network

Bluespruce Investments Lp decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 18.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp sold 150,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.32% with the market. The hedge fund held 646,203 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.49M, down from 796,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $4.9 during the last trading session, reaching $232.37. About 350,045 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 37.60% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 29/05/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF Below 50-D-MA; 30/05/2018 – MSCI SAYS DROPS ZTE 0763.HK 000063.SZ FROM MSCI CHINA, MSCI CHINA A INCLUSION AND MSCI CHINA A LARGE CAP INDEXES; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2 Rating To Msci’s Senior Unsecured Note; 18/05/2018 – Amundi Msci Emerging Markets Closes Below 200D-MA: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – UBS ETF MSCI EMU UCITS ETF Closes Above 200-Day Average; 09/03/2018 – UBS ETF-MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Goes Above 50-D-MA; 19/04/2018 – Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF Closes Below 50-Day MA: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – AMUNDI ETF MSCI JAPAN UCITS ETF DR Closes Below 200-D-MA; 23/05/2018 – MSCI CEO HENRY FERNANDEZ SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION

Analysts await MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $1.49 earnings per share, up 14.62% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MSCI’s profit will be $126.17M for 38.99 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by MSCI Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.87% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 826,232 are owned by Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation. Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% stake. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 6,417 shares. New Jersey-based Caxton Associates Lp has invested 0.03% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Sigma Planning reported 0.02% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Natixis Advsr LP reported 11,210 shares. Cleararc Capital Inc has 0.08% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Eagle Asset has 0.39% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 371,129 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.41% or 13,691 shares in its portfolio. Bluespruce Invests Limited Partnership accumulated 5.66% or 646,203 shares. Markel Corp owns 137,000 shares. Omers Administration Corporation reported 29,300 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. First Personal Financial Ser holds 62 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested in 12 shares. Rmb Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 1,382 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $3.33 million activity.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, L & S Advsr has 2.02% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 78,914 shares. 25,118 are held by Bessemer Securities Ltd Liability Co. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.14% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Chevy Chase Tru has 4.41M shares. Country Trust National Bank & Trust holds 4.76% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 563,843 shares. Berkshire Money Mgmt Inc has invested 0.22% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Glenview Comml Bank Dept accumulated 76,059 shares or 6.17% of the stock. Columbia Asset Mgmt owns 93,786 shares or 4.75% of their US portfolio. 29,528 were accumulated by Fiduciary Financial Svcs Of The Southwest Tx. The Massachusetts-based Stonehearth Capital Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.75% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Willingdon Wealth Mngmt holds 4.16% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 89,179 shares. Moreover, Hm Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.66% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hills National Bank Trust Com, a Iowa-based fund reported 40,593 shares. Reik & Company Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.3% or 5,851 shares in its portfolio. South Street Advsr Llc reported 80,795 shares stake.

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59M and $431.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National (NYSE:NOV) by 22,642 shares to 380,203 shares, valued at $10.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 372 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,799 shares, and cut its stake in Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT).