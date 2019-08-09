Bluespruce Investments LP Cut Agilent Technologies (A) Position by $28.52 Million; Dt Investment Partners Boosted Stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A (LYB) as Valuation Declined

Bluespruce Investments Lp decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp sold 356,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 1.58 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.80 million, down from 1.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $68.31. About 808,788 shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 15/03/2018 – Agilent Introduces New Color for Cancer Diagnosis; 15/05/2018 – Cubist Adds GoDaddy, Exits Deere, Buys More Agilent: 13F; 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY ADVANCED ANALYTICAL FOR $250M; 30/05/2018 – Agilent: Deal Enables Complete Workflow Solutions Across Agilent’s Instrument Platforms; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.70, REV VIEW $4.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – LAWSUIT ALLEGES INFRINGEMENT OF TRADE SECRETS, COPYRIGHT OF COMPUTER SOFTWARE; 30/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Requests Public Comment on Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s Application to Approve Cross-License Agreement; 14/05/2018 – Agilent Sees 3Q Rev $1.19B-$1.21B; 04/04/2018 – Agilent and BioTek Join Forces to Create an Integrated Metabolic Analysis and Imaging Platform; 24/04/2018 – Agilent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Dt Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A (LYB) by 23.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dt Investment Partners Llc bought 8,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 42,282 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 34,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dt Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $75.21. About 854,117 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 26/03/2018 – ALL LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY UNITS RESTARTED AFTER SUNDAY STEAM OUTAGE; 18/04/2018 – A. Schulman Sets June 14, 2018 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with LyondellBasell; 21/03/2018 – FTC Grants Early Termination of Antitrust Waiting Period for LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulma; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Sees $150M Run-Rate Cost Synergies Witin 2 Years of Acquisition of A. Schulma; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL DISAGREES WITH ISS RECOMMENDATION AGAINST 2 DIRS; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston refinery large CDU operating normally; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston restarts large crude unit; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquiring A. Schulman for a Total Consideration of $2.25B; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL – ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPER. RATES; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – QTRLY SALES AND OTHER OPERATING REVENUES $9,767 MLN VS $8,430 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives has 44,580 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring owns 320,829 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Hrt Limited Liability invested in 0.04% or 3,061 shares. City reported 245 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Raymond James Trust Na reported 0.11% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Btc Capital Mgmt accumulated 48,759 shares. British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Invest Technology has invested 0.43% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Cornerstone Advisors Inc reported 0.01% stake. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 767,069 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Citadel Advisors Limited invested in 436,025 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability Co has 0.09% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 33,259 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Company accumulated 68,760 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Grp Inc Inc has 1.3% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 4.06M shares.

Dt Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $494.28M and $710.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 12,125 shares to 7,530 shares, valued at $581,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 7.46% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.67 per share. A’s profit will be $233.67M for 23.72 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Agilent Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.41% EPS growth.