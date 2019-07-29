Bluespruce Investments LP Continues to Hold Position in Adobe (ADBE); Groesbeck Investment Management Has Cut Its Stake in Cdw Com Com (CDW) by $1.08 Million

Bluespruce Investments Lp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 73.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp bought 311,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 732,980 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.33 million, up from 421,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $311.27. About 1.51M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 23/05/2018 – MarketingLand: Adobe suits up for e-commerce competition with its purchase of Magento; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY SHR $1.55 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 05/04/2018 – ADBE: Adobe names John Murpy as CFO, effective April 9 [MORE]; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 28/03/2018 – The company’s primary competitor is Adobe

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Cdw Corp Com Com (CDW) by 18.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold 11,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,700 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69M, down from 59,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cdw Corp Com Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $114.44. About 418,448 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 32.88% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 09/05/2018 – CDW Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 7 Days; 31/05/2018 – CDW HOLDING LTD CDWH.Sl – YOSHIKAWA MAKOTO APPOINTED CHAIRMAN

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00 million and $131.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc Com Com (NYSE:ENB) by 8,714 shares to 25,124 shares, valued at $911,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co Com Com (NYSE:MMM) by 3,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co Com Com (NYSE:BA).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $5.92 million activity. The insider CORLEY CHRISTINA M sold 14,900 shares worth $1.38 million. The insider ALESIO STEVEN W sold $1.79M. 4,000 shares valued at $360,800 were sold by ROTHER CHRISTINA V. on Monday, February 11. Richards Thomas E sold $1.49M worth of stock.

Analysts await CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.45 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.35 per share. CDW’s profit will be $211.73 million for 19.73 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by CDW Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.89% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $10.84 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 Rencher Bradley sold $7.39M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 30,000 shares. The insider Parasnis Abhay sold $6.00 million. On Wednesday, January 30 Lewnes Ann sold $720,480 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 3,000 shares.

Bluespruce Investments Lp, which manages about $352.80 million and $2.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 162,586 shares to 959,153 shares, valued at $201.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 332,147 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20 million shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc.