Bluespruce Investments LP Boosted Home Depot (HD) Stake; Dollar General Has 1.18 Sentiment

Dollar General Corp (DG) investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 301 investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 256 sold and reduced their stock positions in Dollar General Corp. The investment managers in our database now own: 233.55 million shares, down from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Dollar General Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 20 to 14 for a decrease of 6. Sold All: 33 Reduced: 223 Increased: 221 New Position: 80.

Among 7 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Home Depot has $24600 highest and $20000 lowest target. $226.75’s average target is 1.58% above currents $223.23 stock price. Home Depot had 17 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, August 21, the company rating was maintained by UBS. On Monday, April 1 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by Wedbush. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 21 report. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, August 21. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of HD in report on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by Wells Fargo. On Thursday, August 22 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by Credit Suisse.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. The company has market cap of $40.47 billion. The firm offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products comprising paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food products, such as cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; perishables consisting of milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine; snacks that comprise candies, cookies, crackers, salty snacks, and carbonated beverages; health and beauty products, such as over-the-counter medicines, as well as soap, body wash, shampoo, dental hygiene, and foot care products; pet products, which include pet supplies and pet food; and tobacco products. It has a 25.31 P/E ratio. It also provides seasonal products, including decorations, toys, batteries, small electronics, greeting cards, stationery products, prepaid phones and accessories, gardening supplies, hardware products, and automotive and home office supplies; and home products consisting of kitchen supplies, cookware, small appliances, light bulbs, storage containers, frames, candles, craft supplies and kitchen products, beds, and bath soft goods.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc holds 7.43% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation for 235,061 shares. Kdi Capital Partners Llc owns 137,814 shares or 5.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Provident Investment Management Inc. has 5.53% invested in the company for 282,137 shares. The Florida-based Polen Capital Management Llc has invested 4.72% in the stock. Coho Partners Ltd., a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.66 million shares.

