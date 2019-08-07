Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (BRG) Valuation Rose While Harbert Fund Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding by $2.17 Million; As Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Stock Price Rose, Covington Capital Management Upped by $3.33 Million Its Holding

Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 1861.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management bought 166,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 175,525 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51 million, up from 8,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $20.03. About 12.81 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – GOVERNMENT OF CANADA AGREED TO FUND RESUMPTION OF TMEP PLANNING & CONSTRUCTION WORK BY GUARANTEEING TMEP’S ADVANCES; 20/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Nears $6.5 Billion in Kickoffs, Completions, Wary of Trans Mountain Expansion, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/05/2018 – Canada Finance Minister: ‘Plenty of Investors’ Ready to Step in if Kinder Morgan Walks Away; 09/04/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS KINDER MORGAN’S TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION WILL BE BUILT, SAYS HOPES BC GOVERNMENT WILL STOP OBSTRUCTING IT; 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan reins in spending on Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion; 09/04/2018 – CANADIAN FEDERATION OF INDEPENDENT BUSINESS RELEASES STATEMENT ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION; 29/05/2018 – Canada to buy Kinder Morgan pipeline in bid to save project; 29/05/2018 – Kevin Orland: Bloomberg Exclusive: Justin Trudeau says the Trans Mountain pipeline became “too risky” for Kinder Morgan…; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – FOR 2018, KML’S BUDGET CONTEMPLATES AN ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND OF $0.65 PER RESTRICTED VOTING SHARE; 29/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS AT THIS POINT DOESN’T THINK ALBERTA BUYING TRANS MOUNTAIN IS NECESSARY

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (BRG) by 15.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc sold 217,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The hedge fund held 1.19M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.78 million, down from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $263.47 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.77. About 145,701 shares traded. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BRG) has risen 30.71% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BRG News: 26/04/2018 – David Fred Joins Bluerock as Senior Vice President of Due Diligence; 26/03/2018 – Bluerock Residential Short-Interest Ratio Rises 107% to 11 Days; 21/04/2018 – DJ Bluerock Residential Growth REIT I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRG); 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT Reaffirms Full Yr 2018 AFFO Guidance; 17/04/2018 – BlueRock Therapeutics Establishes R&D Site in New York City and Formalizes Collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer C; 15/03/2018 – Bluerock Value Exchange Sells North Carolina DST (1031-Exchange) Investment Property; 27/03/2018 – Bluerock Value Exchange Reports Sellout on Atlanta Class A Multifamily 1031 Exchange Offering; 08/05/2018 – BLUEROCK RESIDENTIAL GROWTH REIT INC BRG.A SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $0.65 TO $0.70; 08/05/2018 – BLUEROCK RESIDENTIAL GROWTH REIT INC QTRLY SAME STORE REVENUE AND NOI INCREASED 5.4% AND 3.5% RESPECTIVELY, AS COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 09/03/2018 Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG) Announces First Quarter Dividend on 8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stoc

Covington Capital Management, which manages about $1.97 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 11,026 shares to 185,858 shares, valued at $5.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,604 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VCR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.