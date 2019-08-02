Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (BRG) Shareholder Orinda Asset Management Lowered Position by $470,470; New Mountain Vantage Advisers Has Cut Its Lpl Finl Hldgs (LPLA) Stake as Market Value Rose

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (LPLA) by 41.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc sold 239,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.05% . The hedge fund held 339,083 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.62 million, down from 578,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $79.79. About 551,394 shares traded. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 14/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp: Keith Hamilton Joins Peoples Investments as LPL Financial Advisor; 30/04/2018 – CIBC Global Adds LPL Financial, Exits BHP: 13F; 22/03/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC – BROKERAGE & ADVISORY ASSETS SERVED AT FEB END WERE ABOUT $651 BLN, A 2.3 PERCENT INCREASE COMPARED TO END OF JANUARY 2018; 20/03/2018 – RPT-Goldman Sachs adds LPL Financial to its securities-lending business; 24/04/2018 – LPL Financial and IHT Wealth Management Welcome Ric Kellogg; 08/05/2018 – LPL Financial at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 03/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 78C; 22/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL APRIL TOTAL NET NEW ASSETS $2.1B; 17/05/2018 – LPL Financial Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 22/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL TOTAL CLIENT CASH SWEEP BALANCES END-APRIL $28.9B

Orinda Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (BRG) by 27.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc sold 47,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 125,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, down from 172,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $269.74M market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $12.05. About 49,660 shares traded. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BRG) has risen 30.71% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BRG News: 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT 1Q Loss $9.43M; 17/05/2018 – BRG FILES FOR OFFERING OF UP TO $2.5B SECURITIES; 26/04/2018 – David Fred Joins Bluerock as Senior Vice President of Due Diligence; 08/05/2018 – BLUEROCK RESIDENTIAL GROWTH REIT INC QTRLY SAME STORE REVENUE AND NOI INCREASED 5.4% AND 3.5% RESPECTIVELY, AS COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 15/05/2018 – Highland Capital Mgmt Buys Into Bluerock Residential Class A; 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT Reaffirms Full Yr 2018 AFFO Guidance; 19/03/2018 – BLUEROCK DIAMONDSPLC BRD PLACING, SUBSCRIPTION RAISES APPROX; 26/03/2018 – Bluerock Residential Short-Interest Ratio Rises 107% to 11 Days; 15/03/2018 – Bluerock Value Exchange Sells North Carolina DST (1031-Exchange) Investment Property; 17/04/2018 – BlueRock Therapeutics Establishes R&D Site in New York City and Formalizes Collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Analysts await Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.10 EPS, down 41.18% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.17 per share. BRG’s profit will be $2.24M for 30.13 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18M and $43.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Pfd Income Opprtny Fd (JPC) by 258,816 shares to 300,416 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Granite Pt Mtg Tr Inc by 77,671 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,771 shares, and has risen its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $6.33 million activity. On Monday, February 4 the insider Gooley Thomas sold $3.25 million.