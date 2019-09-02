Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (BRG) Shareholder Harbert Fund Advisors Lowered Position by $2.17 Million as Share Value Rose; Apg Asset Management Us Raised Its Udr (UDR) Position by $86.05 Million

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (BRG) by 15.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc sold 217,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The hedge fund held 1.19 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.78M, down from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.44 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.38. About 115,848 shares traded. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BRG) has risen 30.71% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BRG News: 26/04/2018 – David Fred Joins Bluerock as Senior Vice President of Due Diligence; 19/03/2018 – BLUEROCK DIAMONDSPLC BRD PLACING, SUBSCRIPTION RAISES APPROX; 15/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BLUEROCK VALUE EXCHANGE SELLS NORTH CAROLINA DST (1031-EXCHANGE) INVESTMENT PROPERTY; 15/05/2018 – Highland Capital Mgmt Buys Into Bluerock Residential Class A; 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT Backs 2018 Adj FFO/Share 65c-70c; 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT 1Q Loss/Shr 40c; 17/04/2018 – BlueRock Therapeutics Establishes R&D Site in New York City and Formalizes Collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer C; 15/03/2018 – Bluerock Value Exchange Sells North Carolina DST (1031-Exchange) Investment Property; 17/05/2018 – BRG FILES FOR OFFERING OF UP TO $2.5B SECURITIES; 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT 1Q Adj FFO/Share 18 Cents

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased its stake in Udr Inc (UDR) by 168.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc bought 1.91 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 3.05 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.59M, up from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Udr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $48.18. About 1.32M shares traded. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 24.32% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 25/04/2018 – UDR 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 47C, EST. 47C; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q EPS 30c; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc Sees 2Q EPS 7c-EPS 9c; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N -SEES FY FFO PER SHARE $1.91 TO $1.95; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q Net $81.8M; 17/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $38; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY YEAR-OVER-YEAR SAME-STORE REVENUE GROWTH WAS 3.0 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY YEAR-OVER-YEAR SAME-STORE NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH 2.7 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc Sees 2Q FFO 47c/Shr-FFO 49c/Shr; 27/03/2018 – UDR BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.3225 FROM $0.31; EST. $0.3225

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold UDR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 269.60 million shares or 2.06% more from 264.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Markston Int Ltd Com accumulated 648 shares or 0% of the stock. Fjarde Ap invested in 97,706 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Regis Lc stated it has 0% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Ing Groep Nv owns 10,050 shares. Quantbot Lp has 0.09% invested in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 20,712 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 73,000 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 394,535 shares. 34,997 were reported by Advsr Asset Mngmt. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 93,924 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Management has invested 0.01% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 536,600 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 849,546 shares. Wellington Group Ltd Liability Partnership reported 465,430 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Fincl holds 40,156 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1,004 activity.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11 billion and $13.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Park Hotels Resorts Inc by 795,250 shares to 2.01 million shares, valued at $62.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 160,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.41 million shares, and cut its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Analysts await Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 38.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.18 per share. BRG’s profit will be $2.45M for 28.14 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

