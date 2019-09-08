Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (BRG) Holder Orinda Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding; Stephens Has Lifted Holding in Union Pacific (UNP) by $582,663 as Share Price Rose

Orinda Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (BRG) by 27.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc sold 47,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 125,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, down from 172,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.01 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $12.14. About 148,986 shares traded or 11.53% up from the average. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BRG) has risen 30.71% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BRG News: 17/05/2018 – BRG FILES FOR OFFERING OF UP TO $2.5B SECURITIES; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro; 08/05/2018 – BLUEROCK RESIDENTIAL GROWTH REIT INC BRG.A SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $0.65 TO $0.70; 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT 1Q Rev $41.9M; 27/03/2018 – Bluerock Value Exchange Reports Sellout on Atlanta Class A Multifamily 1031 Exchange Offering; 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT 1Q Loss/Shr 40c; 16/05/2018 – Bluerock Residential Access Event Set By Northland for May. 22; 09/03/2018 Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG) Announces First Quarter Dividend on 8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stoc; 15/03/2018 – Bluerock Value Exchange Sells North Carolina DST (1031-Exchange) Investment Property; 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT Reaffirms Full Yr 2018 AFFO Guidance

Stephens Inc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 12.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc bought 3,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 32,317 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.40 million, up from 28,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $164.6. About 2.06M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 26/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION–IN CERRO GORDO; 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video); 12/03/2018 – Kansas Transportation Infrastructure Receives $113 million Boost from Union Pacific; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Adds C&J. Energy Services Inc., Exits Union Pacific: 13F; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 08:23 AM

Analysts await Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 38.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.18 per share. BRG’s profit will be $2.54M for 27.59 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18 million and $43.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 14,100 shares to 110,000 shares, valued at $2.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58B and $4.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FV) by 122,588 shares to 160,354 shares, valued at $4.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.