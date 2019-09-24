Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. (BRG)’s Financial Results Comparing With American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Both Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) and American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Residential industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. 12 1.26 N/A -1.93 0.00 American Homes 4 Rent 24 6.86 N/A 0.11 212.37

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. and American Homes 4 Rent.

Profitability

Table 2 has Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. and American Homes 4 Rent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -2.3% American Homes 4 Rent 0.00% 0.6% 0.4%

Risk & Volatility

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. has a 0.43 beta, while its volatility is 57.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. American Homes 4 Rent’s 37.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.63 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. and American Homes 4 Rent are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 American Homes 4 Rent 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of American Homes 4 Rent is $28, which is potential 10.32% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.1% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. shares and 91.6% of American Homes 4 Rent shares. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.37%. Insiders Competitively, owned 6.1% of American Homes 4 Rent shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. 1.55% 1.29% 6.22% 12.61% 30.71% 30.71% American Homes 4 Rent -3.35% -0.86% 1.38% 10.55% 10.3% 21.96%

For the past year Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. has stronger performance than American Homes 4 Rent

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors American Homes 4 Rent beats Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust launched and managed by Bluerock Multifamily Advisor, LLC. It invests in the real estate markets of United States. The firm makes its investments in the residential properties. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. was founded in 2008, and is based in New York, New York.