Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. (BRG) and Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Comparison side by side

Both Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) and Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:IRT) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Residential industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. 12 1.25 N/A -1.93 0.00 Independence Realty Trust Inc. 12 6.58 N/A 0.29 43.03

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. and Independence Realty Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. and Independence Realty Trust Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -2.3% Independence Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 1.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.43 beta indicates that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. is 57.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Independence Realty Trust Inc. is 16.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.84 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.1% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.7% of Independence Realty Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.37% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% are Independence Realty Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. 1.55% 1.29% 6.22% 12.61% 30.71% 30.71% Independence Realty Trust Inc. 3.09% 6.01% 15.96% 18.64% 23.01% 34.53%

For the past year Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. was less bullish than Independence Realty Trust Inc.

Summary

Independence Realty Trust Inc. beats Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust launched and managed by Bluerock Multifamily Advisor, LLC. It invests in the real estate markets of United States. The firm makes its investments in the residential properties. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. was founded in 2008, and is based in New York, New York.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,860 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.