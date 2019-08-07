Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. (BRG) and Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO.PE) Comparing side by side

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) and Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO.PE) compete with each other in the REIT – Residential sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. 11 1.29 N/A -1.93 0.00 Capstead Mortgage Corporation 25 -18.17 N/A -0.84 0.00

Demonstrates Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. and Capstead Mortgage Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. and Capstead Mortgage Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -2.3% Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. and Capstead Mortgage Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.1% and 0%. About 0.37% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. 1.55% 1.29% 6.22% 12.61% 30.71% 30.71% Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Capstead Mortgage Corporation beats Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust launched and managed by Bluerock Multifamily Advisor, LLC. It invests in the real estate markets of United States. The firm makes its investments in the residential properties. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. was founded in 2008, and is based in New York, New York.