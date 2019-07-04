Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Both Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blueprint Medicines Corporation 77 108.62 N/A -5.39 0.00 Xencor Inc. 33 16.79 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Xencor Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Xencor Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4%

Risk and Volatility

Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.45 beta. From a competition point of view, Xencor Inc. has a 1.33 beta which is 33.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Xencor Inc. are 6.7 and 6.7 respectively. Xencor Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Xencor Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Xencor Inc. 1 0 6 2.86

Blueprint Medicines Corporation has a consensus price target of $118.5, and a 20.32% upside potential. On the other hand, Xencor Inc.’s potential downside is -9.81% and its average price target is $41. The information presented earlier suggests that Blueprint Medicines Corporation looks more robust than Xencor Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Xencor Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96% and 85.7%. Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, Xencor Inc. has 13.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.57% -0.64% 3.85% 28.2% -4.66% 43.2% Xencor Inc. 8.07% 6.75% -2.66% -8.13% 7.08% -3.76%

For the past year Blueprint Medicines Corporation had bullish trend while Xencor Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Blueprint Medicines Corporation beats Xencor Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.