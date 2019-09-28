Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC)’s Financial Results Comparing With VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blueprint Medicines Corporation 79 -0.40 48.47M -6.08 0.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 37.52M -0.91 0.00

In table 1 we can see Blueprint Medicines Corporation and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueprint Medicines Corporation 61,284,612.47% -59.3% -45.4% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 4,443,918,038.61% -644.7% -266.1%

Risk & Volatility

Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 52.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.52 beta. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s 148.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the -0.48 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Blueprint Medicines Corporation is 6.6 while its Current Ratio is 6.6. Meanwhile, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.9 while its Quick Ratio is 4.9. Blueprint Medicines Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Blueprint Medicines Corporation and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 1 4 2.80 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s average price target is $110.4, while its potential upside is 50.84%. Competitively the average price target of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is $22, which is potential 1,829.82% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Blueprint Medicines Corporation, analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Blueprint Medicines Corporation and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95% and 20.4%. Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, 0.2% are VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blueprint Medicines Corporation -1.24% 3.33% 34.83% 41.26% 70.01% 85.77% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66%

For the past year Blueprint Medicines Corporation has 85.77% stronger performance while VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has -66% weaker performance.

Summary

Blueprint Medicines Corporation beats VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.