Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC)’s Financial Results Comparing With SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)

This is a contrast between Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blueprint Medicines Corporation 82 110.27 N/A -5.39 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00

Table 1 highlights Blueprint Medicines Corporation and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Blueprint Medicines Corporation and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -829.1% -136.5%

Risk and Volatility

Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s current beta is 1.45 and it happens to be 45.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s 63.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.63 beta.

Liquidity

6.6 and 6.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Blueprint Medicines Corporation. Its rival SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. Blueprint Medicines Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Blueprint Medicines Corporation and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 0 4 3.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 16.77% for Blueprint Medicines Corporation with consensus price target of $116.75. Meanwhile, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s consensus price target is $4.5, while its potential upside is 2,748.10%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Blueprint Medicines Corporation and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96% and 23%. 0.1% are Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.57% -0.64% 3.85% 28.2% -4.66% 43.2% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. -8.13% -17% -40.22% -53.54% -84.76% -30.5%

For the past year Blueprint Medicines Corporation had bullish trend while SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Blueprint Medicines Corporation beats SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.