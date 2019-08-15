Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blueprint Medicines Corporation 84 505.15 N/A -6.08 0.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 71 16.41 N/A -1.75 0.00

In table 1 we can see Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Seattle Genetics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Seattle Genetics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% -59.3% -45.4% Seattle Genetics Inc. 0.00% -21.4% -18%

Risk and Volatility

Blueprint Medicines Corporation has a 1.52 beta, while its volatility is 52.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Seattle Genetics Inc. has beta of 2.03 which is 103.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

6.6 and 6.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Blueprint Medicines Corporation. Its rival Seattle Genetics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 2.7 respectively. Blueprint Medicines Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Seattle Genetics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 0 4 3.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

$116.75 is Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 42.46%. Seattle Genetics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $81.8 average price target and a 6.40% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Blueprint Medicines Corporation seems more appealing than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Seattle Genetics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95% and 0% respectively. Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, 1.1% are Seattle Genetics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blueprint Medicines Corporation -1.24% 3.33% 34.83% 41.26% 70.01% 85.77% Seattle Genetics Inc. 2.91% 10.77% 13% 0.77% 8.86% 33.62%

For the past year Blueprint Medicines Corporation was more bullish than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Summary

Blueprint Medicines Corporation beats Seattle Genetics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.