Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR)

This is a contrast between Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blueprint Medicines Corporation 80 -0.40 48.47M -6.08 0.00 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 7.97M -3.73 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueprint Medicines Corporation 60,853,735.09% -59.3% -45.4% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 981,889,860.79% -458.3% -163.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.52 beta means Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s volatility is 52.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.25 beta.

Liquidity

Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s Current Ratio is 6.6 while its Quick Ratio is 6.6. On the competitive side is, Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 2.2 Quick Ratio. Blueprint Medicines Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 1 4 2.80 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 50.84% and an $110.4 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.5% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.56% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blueprint Medicines Corporation -1.24% 3.33% 34.83% 41.26% 70.01% 85.77% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67%

For the past year Blueprint Medicines Corporation was more bullish than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Blueprint Medicines Corporation beats Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.